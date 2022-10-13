It’s business as usual for Spotswood and Turner Ashby this week — or at least that’s what the two teams said.
The one-loss Trailblazers make the trip to Bridgewater on Friday to take on the two-loss Knights at 7 p.m. in a big-time Valley District high school football battle of arguably the league’s two best teams this season.
Although it’s just one game, it could ultimately be the one that decides who wins the district title this year.
It is [Week 8] and it is our second district game,” Spotswood sixth-year head coach Dale Shifflett said earlier this week. “We have the opportunity to go play a quality opponent and see if we can go 1-0 on Friday night. Our sport only is guaranteed 10 games, so our approach is that they are all important.”
The Trailblazers have been impressive this season, winning five of their first six games with their only loss coming to non-district foe John Handley. Last week, Spotswood avoided an upset against Rockbridge County.
And the Knights have been pretty sharp, too, although they did suffer a surprising lopsided loss to East Rockingham. TA was able to bounce back last week with a rivalry win on the road at Broadway.
“I felt we had our best offensive game thus far last week,” TA coach Scott Turner said. “We continue to get better each week but just like any other week it comes down to doing your job and protecting the football.”
Micah Shank has been electric at the quarterback spot for TA, throwing for 722 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions while also racking up 438 rushing yards and four scores on 81 carries this season.
Behind Shank, Beau Baylor is a bruising back with 84 carries for 484 yards and seven touchdowns while University of South Carolina baseball commit Micah Matthews has been a big-time option at receiver.
“They are big and physical upfront on both sides of the ball,” Shifflett said when asked about the Knights. “The quarterback can hurt you through the air and with his feet when plays break down or on the read-pass options. “Their skill guys plays hard, know their assignments, and have the ability to run past you.”
One of the biggest reasons for Spotswood’s turnaround this season has been its ability to find a balance.
The Trailblazers have impressed through the air with quarterback Elliott Brown throwing for a Valley District-best 922 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions and Aiden Grefe racking up 23 receptions for 464 yards and four more scores. But the run game has been equally impressive and opened things up.
“They are very well-coached and execute their game plan in all three phases,” Turner said. “Their front seven is really good and they fly to the ball at all times on defense. Offensively, they have weapons in all their skill positions and the quarterback does a nice job running the show. They are a really good football team.”
James Stowe has emerged as a big-time running back for Spotswood with 121 carries for 694 yards and 10 scores while Rayne Dean, a multi-sport standout, has 417 all-purpose yards and a trio of touchdowns.
“They are so balanced that you have to be sure that you are reading your keys and doing your job every snap,” Turner said. “We will have to match them physically upfront and make plays on the back end.”
With just four district games on the slate and two remaining after this week, Friday’s game is a big one.
Both teams are coming off wins to open league play and each team could use a win for playoff positioning.
“For us, we have to continue to get better,” Shifflett said. “I thought through the first five games we did that, but we took a step backwards last week with penalties and outside distractions. Hopefully our guys learned we have to be focused on the details and be mentally and physically locked in for us to give ourselves a chance.”
That’s all Turner and Shifflett can ask for on Friday when they square off — a chance in the biggest game yet.
it’s a long season and there’s no doubt every game is important for the Trailblazers and the Knights.
And no matter how much the outside is talking about this one, the coaches are keeping it business as usual.
“Do your job and go out and have fun,” Turner said. “The leaves are changing and it is getting colder and we have the chance to play in a big football game.”
