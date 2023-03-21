Sophomore forward Solomon Kisembo and freshman forward Ayden VanHorn scored two goals apiece as Turner Ashby went on the road and bounced back from a season-opening loss with an 8-0 boys soccer victory over Waynesboro on Monday.
Connor Sullivan, another sophomore midfielder, added a goal and two assists for the Knights, while sophomore midfielder Bennett Wilburn also dished out two assists.
Other key performers for TA included senior defender Alex Maust, junior Christian Souders, and newcomer Colden Debrun with one goal apiece in the non-district win.
Also dishing out assists for the Knights (1-1) were senior defender Cris Bravo, junior defender Jacob Aldefer, and senior midfielder Aiden Polson with one apiece.
In goal for Turner Ashby, sophomore keeper Isaac Arenas finished with one save.
“This was a great response to last week's loss [to Wilson Memorial],” TA head coach Luke Davies said. “The lads remained professional and focused. I'm very happy with the individual and team performances tonight."
The Knights (1-1) had a quick turnaround with another big non-district game Tuesday at William Monroe, while the Little Giants (0-2) will host Spotswood on March 28.
