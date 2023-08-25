After a season-opening sweep at the hands of Fort Defiance earlier in the week, Turner Ashby head coach Brandi Baylor wasn’t dejected.
Instead, she called the first match a “learning experience” for her young squad and said if they could build off of it, it would turn into a positive down the road for her team.
After playing its best volleyball late in the match against the Indians, the inexperienced Knights put together a complete performance on Thursday in a convincing and impressive 25-13, 25-19, 25-20 sweep of non-district opponent Wilson Memorial in Fishersville.
Senior setter Katie Miller had a solid all-around night, dishing out 13 assists to help orchestrate the TA offense while also serving up a match-high six aces in the win.
Harleigh Propst, another senior, added seven kills and five aces for Turner Ashby, while standout sophomore Kendall Conley also chipped in with five kills and a trio of blocks.
TA (2-0) was set to compete in the annual Fluco Invitational at Fluvanna County High on Saturday, while the Green Hornets (1-1) travel to Alleghany Highlands on Tuesday.
