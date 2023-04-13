Turner Ashby bounced back from its first loss of the year with a 9-0 non-district girls tennis win over East Rockingham on Tuesday.
The Knights handled business in Bridgewater, with seniors Kate Jones and Jolexie Whetzel and juniors Harper Dodd and Kendra Gillette winning the top four singles matches and junior Devon Wichael and sophomore Bianca Redding earning victories at No. 5 and No. 6.
In the doubles matches, Jones and Whetzel won at the No. 1 spot, while Dodd and Gillette won at No. 2, and Wichael and Redding cruised to a victory at No. 3 to wrap up an impressive key victory.
The Knights (6-1) were back in action Wednesday at Staunton, while the Eagles (4-4), who had a three-match winning streak snapped, were set to head to Clarke County for a Bull Run District match Thursday.
