BROADWAY — After losing to East Rockingham two weeks ago, Turner Ashby rebounded in a big way on Friday.
The Knights took down a longtime rival in Broadway, taking the 34-20 win with two late touchdowns in the fourth quarter of prep football action at BHS.
TA improved to 4-2 this season and opened Valley District play with a victory over its biggest rival.
“We got punched in the mouth a couple of weeks ago, so we had to respond,” TA head coach Scott Turner said. “I’m proud of what our guys did tonight.”
The pivotal moment of the game was late in the fourth quarter when the Gobblers were down by seven. Wide receiver Hunter Deavers completed a pass and took it 66 yards until the ball was swatted out, allowing the Knights to grab the fumble.
On Turner Ashby's next drive, quarterback Micah Shank rushed twice — one for 85 yards and the other for 1 yard for the touchdown to give the Knights a 34-20 lead.
“That was amazing, I had a hole [and] it was pretty easy for me,” Shank said. “I just had to run, it was nice.”
Broadway’s running game was stout early on with senior Cole Wuenschel being fed the ball 10 times on its first two drives — including a 5-yard touchdown run. After the touchdown, the Gobblers recovered a fumble on Turner Ashby’s next drive and got back in the end zone on a 39-yard pass from Ethan Wince-Pffamater to Ryder Post.
The second quarter took a turn as the Knights put up 20 unanswered points. Beau Baylor rushed for a 39-yard touchdown and with under three minutes to go, Shank tossed it to Joey Amlacher, who took it to the end zone for a 79-yard touchdown pass.
With a minute to go in the half, Micah Matthews walked into the end zone on a 16-yard carry.
“We were able to respond, that’s a good football team over there,” Turner said. “They’re well-coached, they play hard and we’re just happy to get out of here with the win tonight.”
Both teams turned the ball over on downs on their first drives of the third quarter. The Gobblers capitalized on a recovered muffed punt and were set up in good field position, eventually leading to Wuenschel powering into the end zone on a 2-yard carry.
Broadway vs. Turner Ashby Football
Turner Ashby's Gerhard Amlacher turns to run upfield after making a catch against Broadway's Jordan Ennis.
