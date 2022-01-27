BRIDGEWATER — Marshall Smiley knows firsthand how rich the history is with the Turner Ashby wrestling program — both as a former wrestler and now the coach.
Now in his 12th season leading the Knights, Smiley said this year’s team was young but that didn’t concern him.
On Thursday, Turner Ashby proved age is just a number as it had six individual winners and scored 202 points to win the Valley District wrestling championship.
“This is the youngest team, most inexperienced team I’ve coached,” Smiley said. “Those kids bought in from the first day — every single one of them — they trusted the process, grinded it out. There were a lot of long, tough days. That’s the product right there.”
The Knights, who defeated Broadway (161), Rockbridge County (128) and Spotswood (85.5) on their home mat in Bridgewater, captured their first district crown since 2019.
“I knew it wasn’t going to be easy, but it was possible as long as we were willing to put in the work,” Smiley said. “That’s what they got, it’s what they earned. They deserve this.”
TA’s Bryce Farley (106), Kyle Brown (113), Jay Bowman (126), Wyatt Haskell (152) Kevin Knight (220) and Daniel Offenbacker (285) all brought home individual district titles.
Farley, a senior, is just the second female wrestler ever to win a Valley District crown.
“Winning the district tournament, to me, means finally accomplishing one of my all-time goals,” said an elated Farley after capturing the first district championship of her career. “I have put thousands of hours of work into getting to where I am today. It feels good to see it paying off. It feels even better to be making history as a female in a male sport.”
Broadway’s Jesse Miller (120), Feodor Dronov (132), Jackson Wells (160) and Aidan Wimer (182) also won titles. Wells, a sophomore, captured the 50th win of his career.
“I’m extremely excited to win a district championship and earn my 50th career win, but now I have to focus and work even harder to achieve my postseason goals,” Wells said. “I have great people surrounding me and supporting me to achieve my goals in the postseason. I’m looking forward to competing in these next couple weeks.”
Rockbridge County’s Thomas Maxwell (138), Jacob Campbell (170) and Brice Hall (195) were the other district winners. The Wildcats were the defending district champions.
“I feel like we’ve got a lot of kids that are wrestling well, but we’ve still areas to grow in,” Smiley said. “That’s a good thing. … We’ve got this weekend to enjoy it and, on Monday, we hit the reset button. We’ve got some kids that are ready to make some jumps.”
Other regional qualifiers for TA were Hunter Blosser (120), Nate Wilkins (132), Daniel Rogers (138), Tyler Balint (160), Aiden Gillette (182) and Cohen McDorman (195).
For the Gobblers, Gavin Diehl (106), Matthew Cox (126), Caiden Jones (152), Drake Garrison (170) and Ryan Rager (285) will advance to the Region 3C tournament.
Regional qualifiers for Spotswood were Matthew Ford (113) and Joshua Hartman (145).
“It was really big, really big for the kids,” Smiley said. “I can’t recall the last time the TA program was returning zero district champions. At the end of the day, we now have six.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.