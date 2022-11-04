BRIDGEWATER — Fans at the Turner Ashby-Rockbridge County football game were treated to a spectacular halftime fireworks show Friday night.
It turned out to be just the spark that the Knights needed.
TA put together two impressive third-quarter scoring drives that took control of the game and the Knights went on to beat the Wildcats 35-14 in Valley District football action at Sam Ritchie Stadium.
The win secured the district title for the second straight season for Turner Ashby, which was a perfect 4-0 in league play this seson.
"We told our kids that we were going to come out and run the football," TA coach Scott Turner said of the halftime message to his team. "And get the ball in the hands of 2 and 22."
He was referring to sophomore Beau Baylor and junior Micah Matthews, who did their part to help their team notch its fifth straight victory and seventh win in its last eight games.
With the game tied 7-7 at the half, the Wildcats attempted an onside kick to open the third quarter. TA got the ball at its own 49 and quickly went to work on the ground with Baylor getting most of the carries. A defensive pass interference call gave the Knights the ball at the RCHS 17 and moments later, Baylor scored on a 2-yard run that put TA in front for good, 14-7, at 7:44 of the third.
A snap over the Wildcat punter's head resulted in an interception by TA senior Austin Casarrubias at the Rockbridge 34. On a fourth down at the 31, junior Calvin Young hauled in a 21-yard pass to the RCHS 10 and moments later, Young scored on a 2-yard run that moved TA in front 21-14 heading to the fourth.
Rockbridge County, with its ball-control wishbone offense, continued to battle. Junior Josh Wright took a reverse 29 yards to the TA 18. Senior Daronde Stores scored on a 2-yard run that cut the TA lead to 21-14 with 8:28 to play.
But the Knights went right back to Baylor, who had a big 37-yard run to the RCHS 39. Matthews then scored on a nice 35-yard run to put the game nearly over at 28-14 with 5:27 to play.
After Rockbridge County turned the ball over on downs, Matthews added a 17-yard run to complete the scoring with 46.2 seconds to play.
"Coach told us we were going to run the ball downfield with long drives in the second half," said Baylor, who rushed 18 times for 95 yards. Matthews finished with four catches for 59 yards and two carries for 38 yards while Young added two catches for 33 yards for the Knights. Freshman Zach Grove, who got the start in place of injured Micah Shank, completed 7-of-12 passes for 103 yards.
Stores paced the Wildcats (4-6, 2-2 Vallet) with 65 yards on 16 carries. With a district title and an 8-2 overall record, the Knights are ready for the playoffs next week.
"This is huge," Baylor said of the district title. "We were down a couple of lineman and our quarterback was out tonight, but we got it done. We have gotten great line play all year. We worked hard all summer and we look forward to being in the playoffs."
Rockbridge County 0 7 0 7 — 14
Turner Ashby 0 7 14 14 — 35
Scoring Summary
Second Quarter
RC — Matheny 3 run (Irvine kick), 3:28
TA — Matthews 55 pass from Grove (Miller kick), 2:17
Third Quarter
TA — Baylor 2 run (Miller kick), 7:44
TA — Young 2 run (Miller kick), 2:27
Fourth Quarter
RC — Stores 2 run (Irvine kick), 8:28
TA — Matthews 35 run (Miller kick), 5:27
TA — Matthews 17 run (Miller kick), 0:46
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.