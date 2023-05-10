Make it six wins and counting for Turner Ashby.
The Knights stayed hot with a 2-0 Valley District girls soccer shutout win over Rockbridge County at home Tuesday.
Junior forward Belinda Campos and freshman defender Amelia Hughes each had a goal for TA.
Also chipping in for Turner Ashby was senior captain Cami Smith with an assist in the home win, while goalkeeper Katelyn Lough posted her fourth consecutive shutout and eighth of the season.
TA has outscored opponents 16-2 during its six-game winning streak and has won seven of eight.
The Knights (9-5-1, 6-1 Valley) will look to earn a share of the Valley District regular-season title wit a game at Spotswood on Thursday in Penn Laird, while Rockbridge (4-10, 1-6 Valley) will seek its second district win of the season when it hosts Broadway on Monday in Lexington.
