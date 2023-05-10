It was another dominating performance from the Shenandoah Valley’s top team.
Turner Ashby pounded 18 hits as a team and got a strong 1-2 punch in the circle during a 12-0 shutout of Rockbridge County in Valley District softball action in Lexington on Tuesday.
Junior first baseman Harleigh Propst went 2-for-4 with a double, a homer and three RBIs to lead the Knights, while junior Lily Moyers was 3-for-5 with a team-high four RBIs and a run scored.
Moyers also impressed in the circle, tossing two innings of one-hit shutout softball in relief, walking one and striking out one. She relieved sophomore Natalie Wisman, who was impressive in her own right, going five innings with no runs on three hits and a walk while striking out five in the win.
Junior shortstop Kendall Simmers stayed hot, finishing 3-for-4 with a triple, an RBI, and four runs scored for TA, while freshman Kaydence Williams went 2-for-5 with an RBI double and two runs.
Sophomore center fielder Reaghan Warner had two hits and a pair of runs scored from the leadoff spot for TA, while sophomore catcher Ely Rogers and senior third baseman Katelyn Nazelrod each finished with two hits and an RBI. Molly Griffin, a sophomore, also added two hits and a run scored in the win.
Senior infielder Lillian Purcell led the Wildcats with two hits while sophomore shortstop Parker Dameron and senior outfielder Kelsie Caldwell each finished with one in the home setback.
The Knights (19-0, 7-0 Valley) clinched the Valley District regular-season title with the win and will return to action Thursday at home against Rockingham County rival Spotswood for a 7 p.m. contest.
Rockbridge (4-14, 1-5 Valley), meanwhile, will travel to Broadway on Friday for a district contest.
