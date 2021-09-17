BRIDGEWATER — In a game that figured to be a high-scoring affair between Turner Ashby and Western Albemarle on Friday, it was the defenses that took center stage.
While both teams defenses played well, it was the Warriors that made the big plays when needed to get a 13-0 shoutout of the Knights on a beautiful evening at Sam Ritchie Stadium.
Trailing by two scores at the break, the Knights got the ball inside the Western 20 three times in the second half, fumbled twice and came up empty each time.
“We had ball in the redzone three times and we couldn’t score and that’s the game,” TA coach Chris Fraser said. “Its as simple as that.”
Midway through the third period, TA’s Jalin Quintanalla returned a punt to the Western 19. Sophomore Gage Kelly picked up eight yards to the 5 but a penalty and then a fumble ended the threat.
In the fourth quarter, the Knights defense had the Warriors backed up to their own 5 and forced a punt from the end zone. TA got the ball at the Western 43 and quarterback Cole Hoover had a 16-yard run to the Warrior 14 but moments later the Knights coughed up the ball again and Western recovered to preserve the win.
In a battle of two high-octane offenses, both teams struggled in the opening half, hampered by turnovers and penalties that lingered all night. The Knights took the opening kick and drove to midfield and punted to the Western 16.
The Warriors went to work with Kaden Morrow rushing and marched to the Knight 27. The TA defense held and got a big sack by freshman Beau Baylor and then the Knights recovered a fumble and they took over at their own 34.
TA returned the favor a few plays later when WA’s Spencer Franklin recovered a fumble near midfield as the scoreless first quarter came to an end.
After a Warrior punt gave the Knights the ball deep in their own territory, TA got backed up further after a personal foul and a Western sack at the Knight 18.
A short 2-yard punt gave the Warriors the ball and a short field at the TA 20 with 8:22 to go in the second quarter.
A holding penalty negated a 19-yard pass reception for the Warriors but quarterback Nathan Simon hooked up with Dakota Howell on a 13-yard pass to the 1 and then Howell scored the game’s first points on a 1-yard dive to make it 7-0 in favor ofWestern Albemarle.
The TA offense then looked to gain some steam as two runs by senior Sam Shickel gained 15 yards but the Knights were forced to punt again to the Western 23 with 51.7 seconds to play.
Simon scrambled to his right and found Carson Tujague downfield for a 77 yard catch and run for a score that put the Warriors on top 13-0 at intermission.
“Our defense got into a groove,” said Tujague, whose father is a UVa assistant football coach. “We lost here two years ago and that stuck with us.”
The 6-foot-4, 217-pound senior had two catches for 90 yards and a score. Murrow had 12 rushes for 45 yards for the Warriors.
“I was just really pleased with our defense, we dug in in the second half,” said Warriors coach Ed Redmond, whose team improved to 3-0. “TA is a good team, a hard hitting team and they played excellent defense. Our guys had three goal-line stands and stepped up when they needed to.”
Shickel had 22 carries for 44 yards and Kelley had four catches for 35 yards to pace the Knights.
“Our defense did a great job. We gave them a short field on a bad punt and that big pass just before the half,” added Fraser.
TA (2-1) heads to East Rockingham next week.
“We feel good,” said Fraser. “We’ve got to get in Monday get to work and clean some stuff up. It will be a short week as we play on Thursday.”
Box Score
Turner Ashby 0 0 0 0 — 0
W. Albemarle 0 14 0 0 — 14
Second Quarter
WA — Howell 1 run, (Pulich kick) 6:09
WA — Tujague 77 pass from Simon, (run failed) 0:35
