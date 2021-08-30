BRIDGEWATER — Corey Hutchinson has been around the game of golf long enough to know where the difference is on the scorecard for each match.
"Most average or above-average teams have one or two top players," said Hutchinson, who is in his 16th season coaching the Turner Ashby golf team. "What really separates teams is who can come up with that good fourth score.”
The Knights are a team that is now finding that consistency on the back of the scorecard with steady improvement throughout the course of its roster.
Turner Ashby senior Ryan Simpson and freshman Ryan Hutchinson, who is Corey's son, have put up solid rounds throughout the entire season.
In recent weeks, however, senior Shane Redifer and sophomores Easton Crockett and Jacob Alderfer have stepped up to contribute as well.
“Our top players have been steady, but we’ve seen significant and valuable improvement from Easton Crockett and Jacob Alderfer," Corey Hutchinson said last week after a practice round at Lakeview Golf Course. "Without those scores, we have a much higher total. … I feel like our top guys have been steady and consistent and we’re getting a lot of improvement out of everyone else.”
Simpson, Redifer and Joseph Beckwith are the three seniors on the Knights roster and have been with the program since they were in eighth grade.
“Since I started playing in sixth grade, I’ve improved somewhat," Redifer said. "I’ve improved a lot on my short game, but it’s mostly just that I’ve been hitting the ball more straight. I’ve been practicing a lot more here recently."
After starting to contribute regularly as a sophomore in 2019, Simpson emerged as Turner Ashby's best player this past spring during the condensed season.
“They both worked their way to where they were contributing members by their sophomore year," Corey Hutchinson said of Simpson and Redifer. "Ryan ended up being our best player last year. He’s our captain this year and he’s been steady all the way through. Shane has stepped up and given us a couple of really good rounds this year as well. That was really valuable there early when we felt like we would be scrambling there early. Now, we feel really confident.”
As a captain for the Knights, Simpson said he's been impressed with the growth of his younger teammates this season and has seen hard work pay off.
“We’ve made a lot of progress from the first day," the soft-spoken Simpson said. "We didn’t start off too hot, but we’ve been doing really well ever since.”
Ryan Hutchinson, meanwhile, has made quite the splash in his debut year as a freshman for Turner Ashby despite just picking up the sport two years ago.
"Consistency," Ryan Hutchinson said has been the key. "I feel like, every day, I’ve struggled with either putting, driving or something in particular. The other parts of my game have been helping me, though. … Getting caught in the negatives doesn’t do anything for you. It just produces more bad scores. Even if I know I’m putting poorly that day, I tell myself I’ve made every 20-footer I’m standing over. The mental game is easily more important than anything else.”
Redifer echoed those sentiments from Ryan Hutchinson, noting that the team has done a better job of controlling their emotions this season under pressure.
“The mental game is 80 percent of golf," Redifer said. "Your ability to hit the ball straight is around 20 percent. It’s a lot more mental than people think it is.”
The ability of the Knights to focus this season, from top to bottom, is why they're a team that has been showing steady progress throughout the year.
It's why, now with more depth than he envisioned when the season started in early August, Corey Hutchinson's team now has a chance to win matches.
"All of our guys have been able to turn in some really solid scores," Corey Hutchinson said. "That is what has allowed us to stay competitive."
