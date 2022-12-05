BRIDGEWATER — Facing a physical Page County squad in an early-season non-district battle, Turner Ashby rose up to the challenge once again and took care of business to remain unbeaten on the year.
The Knights capitalized on the Panthers' foul trouble and turnovers en route to a dominant 53-21 victory in high school girls basketball action at Larry S. Pence Gymnasium in Bridgewater on Monday.
After the lopsided win, Turner Ashby head coach Rob Lovell said he was happy with the defensive performance and felt the maintained consistency through the game’s entirety.
He did, however, feel they weren’t as sharp offensively until the third quarter.
“[If] you only give up 21 points, I don’t care who you’re playing, you’re playing some really solid defense,” Lovell said. “There in the third quarter, we started getting some turnovers and got the pace going more the way we like it.”
Junior guard Kendall Simmers led the Knights in points with 13 points on the evening and also had a team-best five steals on the defensive end.
But despite her strong efforts, the starting guard felt the best part about TA's performance was the effort from the bench.
“We came off of our bench all night because we got into foul trouble,” Simmers said. “They all did a really great job off the bench.”
There were a combined 19 fouls between the two teams in the game, but Lovell expected the Panthers to be aggressive and having played them a few times, he knows it’s their style.
“That’s to their credit,” Lovell said. “I thought our kids reacted to it well [and] we were physical ourselves. I thought the last eight or nine minutes of the game, we [had] too many touch fouls and stuff like that. In the end, it didn’t end up hurting us.”
Simmers knew going in that Page County would be physical, but felt it was a different level than expected.
“It was hard to adjust at first, but once we did, it kinda snowballed from there,” Simmers said.
The Knights led by double digits at the end of the first quarter. Despite the turnover struggles, the Panthers did a good job guarding TA center Raevin Washington. The 6-foot-5 junior was unable to score any buckets in the first and finished with four points, six rebounds and a blocked shot on the evening.
That defensive effort was impressive for the Panthers as Washington was coming off a big-time game last week against Fort Defiance in which she notched 20 points and 17 rebounds.
Page County head coach E.J. Wyant gave insight on their strategy to guarding the TA post player.
“We played a zone and we emphasized just keeping her out of the paint without the ball,” Wyant said. “We wanted our post players to really make contact with her and keep her out of the paint, not let her get in there and set up where she wanted it. I thought we did a good job of that.”
Wyant felt his team did what they needed to do defensively. On offense, he felt they were stagnant — noting they had 25 turnovers and shot 30 percent from the free-throw line.
“We talked to the girls in the locker room about it,” Wyant said. “We just cut those turnovers in half, that could be a 48-point swing.”
Other top scorers for Turner Ashby (3-0) included junior Elizabeth Smith with nine points while freshman Kendall Conley finished with eight points and four boards. Ava Myers added six points for the Knights while Kyleigh Knight had five points and four steals and Maisy Miller totaled four points, four boards and four steals.
Something that Simmers said she took away from the win is it doesn’t matter what player is “on” that night, they need to stick with it. That type of depth will pay off down the road, she said.
“It doesn’t matter if it’s second off the bench or one of our starters,” Simmers said. “We just roll with who’s going, who’s hitting shots that night.”
The Panthers (1-1) were led by Ali Purdham with seven points while Adryn Martin had five points and nine rebounds and Bailee Gaskins and Alexis Frymyer added four points apiece.
Page will look to bounce back from the loss when they hit the court again on Friday and Wyant said they need to do a better job passing the ball under pressure and go back to some of the fundamentals.
“I think we need to do a better job in practice of applying pressure to our guards,” Wyant said. “Seeing what’s there, making the appropriate pass — whether it's a bounce pass [and we] talk about faking a pass to make a pass.”
Lovell said he felt TA should be feeling good after beating a team like Page County by such a large margin, but added they can’t celebrate for long as they were scheduled to return to the court 24 hours later.
“That, to me, was the big takeaway,” Lovell said. “I thought we beat pretty soundly what I think is going to end up being a pretty good team.”
Page County 2 9 2 8 — 21
Turner Ashby 14 11 14 14 — 53
PAGE COUNTY (21) — Frymyer 2 0-2 4, T. Good 0 0-0 0, Mason 0 0-2 0, Gaskins 0 2-2 2, Eppard 0 0-0 0, Martin 2 3-6 7, K. Good 0 0-0 0, Purdham 3 0-6 7, Foltz 0 0-2 0, Umberger 0 0-0 0, Rinker 0 1-2 1, Hensley 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 6-22 21.
TURNER ASHBY (53) — Knight 2 1-2 5, Simmers 4 3-4 13, Bowen 0 2-2 2, Conley 3 2-3 8, Whetzel 1 0-3 2, E. Smith 3 3-4 9, Miller 1 2-2 4, Myers 2 2-2 6, R. Smith 0 0-0 0, Washington 2 0-1 4. Totals 18 15-23 53.
3-Point Goals — Page County 1 (Purdam), Turner Ashby 2 (Simmers 2).
