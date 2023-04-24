Standout freshman forward Ayden VanHorn and sophomore forward Solomon Kisembo scored two goals apiece as Turner Ashby got back on track in a big way with an impressive 7-0 shutout of Valley District boys soccer opponent Rockbridge County on Friday in Bridgewater.
Senior defender Alex Maust and sophomore midfielder Bennett Wilburn added a goal and an assist each for the Knights in the win.
Yancarlos Requeno, a junior defender, also scored a goal for TA, while sophomore midfielder Connor Sullivan, junior defender Ben Miller, and junior defender Gael Palacios all finished with an assist each.
In goal for the Knights, sophomore Isaac Arenas posted five saves.
Turner Ashby (7-3, 2-1 Valley), which has won six of its last seven, heads to Penn Laird on Tuesday to take on rival Spotswood in a massive Valley District contest. The Wildcats (1-8, 0-3 Valley) will host Broadway that night, aiming to snap a six-game losing streak.
