In Bridgewater, senior defender Alex Maust scored twice as Turner Ashby crushed non-district opponent Waynesboro 9-1 in a convincing non-district boys soccer victory to open up the week on Monday.
Junior defender Jacob Alderfer, senior midfielder Aiden Polson, freshman forward Ayden VanHorn, sophomore midfielder Colden DeBrun, sophomore midfielder Connor Sullivan, sophomore forward Gian Cavazos, and junior forward Christian Souders added one goal for the Knights in the victory.
Assisting for TA was Maust, junior midfielder Ben Sullivan, sophomore forward Daniel Hernandez, VanHorn, junior defender Ben Miller, and sophomore midfielder Bennett Wilburn, while junior goalkeeper Diego Mejia had a pair of saves.
"It's good to see several players score and assist,” Knights head coach Luke Davies said. “It shows how unselfish the team plays. Helping each other has been a point of emphasis this season so it's good to see the practice put into action".
TA (4-2), which has now won three straight, is back in action April 11 for a non-district battle against William Monroe. The Green Dragons earned a hard-fought 1-0 victory over the Knights on March 21 in Stanardsville.
The Little Giants (0-4), meanwhile, open Shenandoah District play on Thursday against city rival Staunton at home.
