Carson Griffin racked up 10 kills, six blocks and a trio of aces as Turner Ashby defeated Harrisonburg 25-20, 24-26, 25-22, 25-13 in its Valley District regular-season finale on Thursday in Bridgewater.
Landon Spotts had eight kills for the Knights (11-11, 4-4 Valley) while Sydney Lyons added 16 digs and three aces of her own.
For the Blue Streaks (4-13, 1-6 Valley), JuJu Butler had 20 digs, Ellie Muncy added 10 kills and 16 digs and Maya Waid was steady with 19 assists and 13 digs.
In other local sports Thursday:
Prep Volleyball
Fort Defiance 3, Waynesboro 0: Baylee Blalock dished out 31 assists and scooped up 12 digs for Fort Defiance in a 25-14, 25-11, 25-9 sweep of winless Waynesboro in Shenandoah District action on the road.
Lani Goggin added 15 kills and nine digs for the Indians (19-2, 11-0 Shenandoah) while Lindsay Atkins had 18 digs and Caroline Simonetti chipped in with seven kills and eight digs.
Women's Soccer
James Madison 3, College of Charleston 2: Freshman Amanda Attanasi's goal lifted James Madison to a thrilling 3-2 Colonial Athletic Association road win over the College of Charleston.
Ariana Attanasi had two goals for the Dukes (6-8-1, 3-3 CAA) while Ariana Reyes added another.
East Rock Cheers Win Bull Run Title
East Rockingham’s Haven Merica was named the Cheerleader of the Year and the Eagles put on a strong routine to score 219.5 points and win the Bull Run District cheer competition on Wednesday at Strasburg.
East Rockingham, Luray (183.5), Strasburg (180) and Page County (171.5) made up the top four scoring teams and will all move on to next week’s Region 2B competition, which will be held at ERHS on Wednesday.
Merica was joined on the All-Bull Run District first team by Eagles teammates Reagan Voight and Lillie Merica, Luray’s Lilly Alger and Courtney Cubbage, Strasburg’s Aurora Rinehart and Madison Dofermire, Page County’s Malachi Davis, Central’s Madison Marston and Clarke County’s Ashley Morris.
The All-Bull Run District second team, meanwhile, consisted of East Rock’s Emily Washington and Copper Stepp, Luray’s Kaitlyn Knight and Catie Couper, Strasburg’s Averi Starkey and Abigail Jones, Page County’s Jade Mullins and Bethany Lucas, Central’s Brianna Cooper and Clarke County’s Nora Escobar.
