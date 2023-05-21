BRIDGEWATER — With a clean sweep of the doubles matches, Turner Ashby is moving on.
The seventh-seeded Knights cruised in doubles play, defeating No. 10 Broadway 6-3 in the opening round of the Region 3C boys tennis tournament on Saturday morning in Bridgewater.
Juniors Caleb Landes and Mason Nesselrodt won at No. 2 doubles 7-5, 6-4, while the freshman duo of Brandon Puffenbarger and Tucker Bowman cruised to a 6-1, 6-0 victory at the No. 3 doubles spot.
In singles, Bowman, Nesselrodt, and Puffenbarger earned wins at the No. 4, No. 5, and No. 6 spots.
With the win, the Knights advance to the Region 3C quarterfinals at No. 2 Monticello on Wednesday.
“We’re playing at the top of our game right now up and down the ladder,” TA head coach Grant Disharoon said. “We’re looking to make a strong stand against a very formidable team Wednesday.”
