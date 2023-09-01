FISHERSVILLE — The game plan from the coaching staff undoubtedly involved preaching the importance of reading keys, staying disciplined, and locking in against a unique offense.
But for Turner Ashby defensive lineman Brandon Pettit, it’s a pretty simple strategy.
“For the defensive line, it’s just beating heads all night,” the 6-foot-4, 245-pounder said.
The Knights took on the challenge of stepping up defensively this week and they responded, while the offense put on a show despite struggling at times to finish drives, as TA remained perfect with a 26-0 rout of non-district opponent Wilson Memorial in Fishersville on Friday.
One week after the Green Hornets scored in all three phases of the game during a 55-8 blowout of Charlottesville, Turner Ashby came to town and limited them to 147 yards.
“I don’t really know what happened, but something clicked on for the defensive tackles and defensive ends and we just ate all night,” said Pettit, who had multiple tackles for loss and a couple of sacks for a TAHS defense that gave up just 77 yards rushing in the victory.
Early on, the battle between two of the Shenandoah Valley’s top teams looked like it might turn into a defensive battle, with the squads battling to a scoreless first quarter.
But after standout running back Brayden Tyree, who had four touchdowns in last week’s win, went out with an injury for Wilson, the home team just never found a rhythm.
“I told them I’ll take responsibility for this one,” Green Hornets first-year head coach Ryan Byrd said. “It’s my fault because I didn’t have them prepared for this game. You have to learn through adversity; when someone goes down, it has to be the next guy up. We’re just going to move forward. This game is behind us. We’ll watch film and get better.”
Despite not reaching the end zone in that first frame, the Knights were moving the ball.
TA quarterback Micah Shank hit receiver Micah Matthews on the first four plays of the game, moving 48 yards before throwing a deep interception to Wilson safety Parker Baucom.
On Turner Ashby’s next series, it drove down to the WMHS 25 before a big sack from Hornets linebacker Ryan Mundie paired with an incompletion forced a turnover on downs.
“The score definitely didn’t reflect how we played,” Shank said. “We played a great game. The defense was strong. Holding the other team to zero is great. We just didn’t finish.”
Finally, with 8:31 in the second quarter, Knights running back Beau Baylor scored on a 4-yard run that capped off a dominating 10-play, 80-yard drive to swing momentum.
On that drive, Baylor had 38 yards rushing while Shank added 12 of his own.
For a Turner Ashby offense that opened the game by flinging the ball to its skill players on the outside such as Matthews, Calvin Young, and others, the second-quarter drive suddenly saw it shift to a downhill, bruising style that physically wore down the Wilson defense.
“We’re going to lean on those five up front, and they responded tonight and did an incredible job,” TA head coach Scott Turner said “Hats off to [offensive line] coach Eric Baylor for getting those guys ready. That’s a good football team there, a physical football team. We knew we had to match that physicality, and our guys did a heck of a job tonight.”
After Baylor’s first touchdown to make it 6-0, the Knights were on cruise control.
Wilson went three-and-out on the ensuing possession and Turner Ashby again responded with a long drive, marching 66 yards on 13 plays, capped by Shank finding receiver Benjamin Seifert for a 17-yard touchdown toss on third-and-12 to go up 12-0.
“Our boys up did really good, and we had Beau running the ball,” said Matthews, who finished with 10 catches for 119 yards and a touchdown. “He’s just an unstoppable force. All credit to the boys up front, though. It was just difficult to control and stuff. They couldn’t really maintain it. They’re a good team, but I feel like we just get better and better.”
Justen Spence picked off Hornets quarterback Ronin Tabler on the ensuing possession, giving TA the ball one more time with 29 seconds remaining before intermission.
While most assumed the Knights would run out the clock, they had other plans.
Shank hit Calvin Young over the middle for a 50-yard gain that took TA down deep into Wilson territory and on the ensuing play, hit Matthews for what appeared to be an 18-yard score. Instead, holding was called and time ran out before half, providing the only stop the Green Hornets defense managed to get on the Knights in a fast-paced second quarter.
“Our offensive line is the strongest line around,” Shank said. “They’re great. We ran the same play 20 times in a row. It was eight yards every time. We just have a great offensive line. You can feel when you’re starting to go up and the other team is going down.”
If Wilson had any chance at a comeback, it needed a stop to open up the third quarter.
That didn’t happen as Turner Ashby went on a 12-play, 84-yard drive that was capped off by Shank keeping it himself to put his team up 19-0 with 7:05 remaining in the frame.
“They got a lot of weapons,” Byrd said. “And for us, when one guy starts trying to do someone else’s job, that’s when those holes open up like a mack truck. They’ve got big guys. That will probably be the biggest team we play all year. You can see their guys get in the weight room, and it shows when some of our kids aren’t in the weight room.”
Shank, who finished 18-of-22 passing for 219 yards, two touchdowns and an interception while also rushing for 139 yards and a score on 19 carries, provided one last explosive for the Knights with 5:01 remaining when he hit Matthews for a 19-yard shuffle toss score.
Baylor finished with 18 carries for 123 yards and a touchdown for Turner Ashby, while Young had four catches for 83 yards. The Knights had over 500 yards of total offense on the night.
“We just have a great line, so it really opens up anything we want to get to,” Baylor said. “We have great coaches, and they see what’s going to work and what’s not. Once they see that, we can really go to it. The pass was working, the run was working. Everything was just going really well for us. We kind of mixed it all in at certain points in the game.”
Not only did the Hornets lose Tyree to injury on Friday, but also Baucom late in the game.
With another hard-hitting physical team on deck, Byrd said he can’t make excuses, and noted that there were some positives such as Mundie putting another big-time defensive game together and sophomore Keyvon Jones rushing for 63 yards on 13 carries.
“We got some turnovers, and our guys didn’t quit,” Byrd said. “We’ve got to do better as a team by staying checked into the game. I’m not making any excuses. We have a young team, but they know what they signed up for. They know what sport we’re in. We just have to move forward and get better, and I take responsibility for making sure that happens.”
The Knights certainly would have liked to finish a few more drives on Friday and perhaps inflate that offensive number a bit, but that wasn’t the story of the game this time around.
Instead, players and coaches heaped praise on a defense that never broke all night.
“That’s a credit to [defensive coordinator Greg] Watson and [assistant] coach Brad Baylor and [assistant] coach [Aaron] Young,” Turner said. “They had a great game plan, and those 11 guys, man, they came to play. I’m very happy for them. They read their keys and did what they were supposed to do. They gave up a few here and there, but they bounced right back, and were physical as well all night long. That’s all we can ask of them all year long.”
The game plan this week certainly was a bit more complex than Pettit led on afterward.
But for a hard-hitting squad like the Knights, sometimes it really is fairly straightforward.
And whether it’s just “beating heads” or something else, it’s hard to argue with the result.
“It’s a great feeling,” Baylor said. “We worked hard all week. We knew we had to stop the run, stop power toss, stop belly, all that stuff. We all worked hard. All 11 bought in and we wanted to hold them to zero from the beginning of the week, so we were happy to do that.”
