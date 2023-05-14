BRIDGEWATER — Turner Ashby gutted out a victory Thursday in a low-scoring affair.
Sophomore midfielder Bennett Wilburn’s penalty kick proved to be all the Knights needed, as they took a 1-0 Valley District boys soccer win over county rival Spotswood in Bridgewater.
Turner Ashby has now won six of its last seven matches after the season sweep of SHS. Head coach Luke Davies said the team continues to grow, and they aim to simply improve game by game.
“To do the double over Spotswood, that puts us second in the district,” Davies said. “Last year, we were third — so that’s an improvement in the district. … We’re looking forward to regionals. We got knocked out in the quarterfinals by Monticello, which was an unfortunate result. We’re looking to at least make it to the semifinals, and anything beyond that is a bonus.”
Sophomore goalkeeper Isaac Arenas made 10 saves Thursday for TA. The Knights held possession for 54 percent of the game and notched an 86 percent pass completion rate.
Davies said Thursday’s game plan was to get ahead in the first half, rather than wait to the second to settle into a rhythm — something he said they’ve dealt with throughout the season.
“This game, we decided to get back to our roots,” Davies said, “which was possession-based soccer. We were able to complete a lot of passes and manipulate the ball around the field. The lads put on a good positional display, and were able to break the lines and play between Spotswood’s defense.”
The Trailblazers (12-4, 5-3 Valley) now turn their attention to the Region 3C tournament, while the Knights (12-4, 6-2 Valley) close out their regular season Monday at Harrisonburg.
Davies said they’re unsure of what they’ll see in regionals, but that they’ll take it one game at a time. He’s confident his team will be successful as long as they keep composure and stay disciplined.
“We’re a really young team,” Davies said. “Sometimes we forget these lads are only 16, 17 years old. We want to encourage them to keep composure, not feel inferior to any team, know that we can lose — but also know we can beat any team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.