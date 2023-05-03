BROADWAY — The one-day turnaround proved not to be a problem.
Turner Ashby broke the lead open in the second half by mounting five goals and cruising to a 6-0 Valley District boys soccer victory over rival Broadway on the road Tuesday.
TA head coach Luke Davies said they knew they didn’t play to their potential in the first half and instead fell into playing the “kick and run” style of the Gobblers.
“Once we started getting back to what we do best, moving the ball around the field, that’s what opened up the space,” Davies said. “We were able to get some goals.”
Davies mentioned Tuesday's solid defensive effort and how they often don’t get credit.
He said senior Aiden Polson, sophomore Samuel Hildebrandt, and junior Ben Miller did an excellent job keeping Broadway out of the net throughout the game’s entirety.
Daniel Hernandez led the Knights with four goals and an assist Tuesday. Davies said the entire team struggled to score goals at the beginning of the year, and while they don’t rely on one or two players to score them all, it’s nice to have a player like Hernandez.
“It’s really nice to have him back from injury,” Davies said about the standout midfielder. “I think this was the first game that he’s been at full fitness, hopefully we can have him at 110 percent on Friday for when we play Harrisonburg.”
Hernandez said he’d pulled his hamstring twice, and it’s something in the back of his mind when sprinting down the field. Yet, he feels he’s getting back to 100 percent.
Tuesday was a big night, Hernandez said, as he feels he’s struggled to find the back of the net in previous games, and the performance again Broadway boosted his confidence.
“Getting four in one game is always great,” Hernandez said. “My teammates were able to find me, and I got good opportunities. I’m just thankful for that.”
Tuesday’s loss marks Broadway’s eighth straight. BHS first-year head coach Phillip Ewell felt his team got down on themselves and fatigued in the second period.
“I think we ran out of legs and they found their second wind,” Ewell, a BHS alum and former player, said after the setback. “Once two or three [goals] get scored [against us], our heads get down, they get all the momentum, and it just keeps building on.”
It’s been a trying season for the Gobblers, but despite another loss, Ewell could point to his team’s ability to keep the game close in the first half as a positive.
“It’s something to build on,” Ewell said. “We’ll build off of that.”
The Gobblers (5-9, 0-6 Valley) travel to Harrisonburg Tuesday for Valley District play, while the Knights (10-3, 4-1 Valley) host the Blue Streaks on Friday in Valley District action in what Hernandez said is arguably their biggest game of the season.
The Knights will look to even the score with Harrisonburg, who handed them their only loss in the Valley to date. Hernandez said they got the best of them the first time, but they’ll be ready come Friday with the Valley District title potentially at stake.
“I think the biggest thing is coming in prepared,” Hernandez said. “They took advantage of us not being ready [and] not being fully focused. We didn’t step up to the occasion, but I think after feeling that loss, it really hurt us. I don’t think they’re ready for what we’re going to give to them this Friday.”
