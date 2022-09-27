BROADWAY — When it mattered most, Turner Ashby found just enough grit to pull it off.
After dropping the opening set, the Knights went on a tear to defeat rival Broadway 22-25, 25-20, 25-14, 25-22 in Valley District volleyball action at BHS on Tuesday.
Turner Ashby second-year head coach Brandi Baylor said after that match that her team rebounded and played harder after dropping the first set, which ultimately helped guide the team to its fourth consecutive victory.
“They work well together and they wanted to win,” Baylor said. “They just came back and kept scrapping, kept working hard and were able to pull out the last three.”
Junior Elizabeth Smith led the Knights in aces with six and digs with 12. Senior Carly Fincham slapped down10 kills and registered four blocks while junior Ivy Showalter racked up eight kills and 10 digs.
Showalter, who has been playing her best volleyball of the season in the past couple of matches, said that she was able to read Broadway’s defense well, which led to more points for the Knights.
“A lot of times I would hit a couple deep so they’d start to play deeper on the court,” Showalter said. “Then, I could hit the short shots a little easier.”
The Knights jumped out to an early lead in the first set with multiple kills from Fincham. The Gobblers took their first lead when they went up 8-7 following an ace from senior Lindsey Wimer. As TA struggled to get the ball over the net, the Gobblers maintained control. Sophomore Wren Wheeler slammed the final kill for the win.
“Set one, we were flying all over the place [and] Ashlyn Spitzer was all over the court,” Broadway first-year head coach Colton Frey said. “When we play with that type of energy and that type of gusto, we can play with anybody.”
The Gobblers seemingly didn’t have the same energy in set two as the Knights took the early lead and ultimately never looked back. Turner Ashby led by as many as seven with Showalter contributing four kills.
The Gobblers had their moments, but it wouldn’t be enough to come back as sophomore Reaghan Warner picked up an ace for the win to even up the match at 1-1.
“I’m just very blessed to have a team this good,” Smith said. “Broadway did outstanding with defense, hitting [and] receiving. But overall, we came out and we succeeded in what we needed to do.”
The Knights put on a clinic in set three, leading by as many as 13 at one point. Showalter once again racked up multiple kills in the set as well as Smith and sophomore Emmeline Bailey. Smith also collected three aces in the set. Baylor said the team’s great serves and aggression paid off in the decisive set win.
“This group is amazing, they work hard, Baylor said. “We’re super, super young and they don’t know it. They just keep working, keep playing and they do anything they’re asked to do and they compete.”
The Knights (9-6, 1-0 Valley) were off to a strong start in set four when Showalter collected two straight kills. The Gobblers wouldn’t go down without a fight and led 21-18 at one point, but the Knights charged back to win 25-22.
Showalter said they could sense Broadway’s energy was down and they were able to capitalize on it.
“That’s definitely an asset to our team — we can tell when the other team is down and in their heads,” Showalter said. “We use that to our advantage.”
For Broadway (6-9, 0-2 Valley), Wimer and freshman Clara Denman each had four aces while Wheeler led in kills with six. Senior Allison Bryan led in assists with 16 and sophomore Ashlyn Spitzer led with 13 digs.
Frey said the team’s biggest struggle was part of their downfall in the loss: Serving and losing momentum.
“When you win a point and you give it right back, it’s a big momentum loss,” Frey said. “Our energy was less than what we needed it to be for us to win set two and that really played into set three. We came out, down and out and it really showed in our performance.”
The Gobblers are now on a two-match losing streak while the Knights are heading in an upward trajectory.
Smith believes momentum is on Turner Ashby’s side, but the team still has work to do.
“I feel like we’re not to our top potential [and] we still have room to improve,” Smith said. “I think we will get there eventually.”
