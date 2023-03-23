BRIDGEWATER — Turner Ashby may have picked up a shutout rivalry win over a team that swept them in the season series just a year ago on Thursday, but veteran head coach Clint Curry wasn’t happy with his team’s effort in some key areas.
“It was a horrible approach at the plate for our hitters,” Curry said. “Eleven strikeouts is unacceptable, even though we won. Some of the girls didn’t even act like they were in the ballgame. I don’t know if it was because it was Fort Defiance or what it was.”
The Knights (3-0) notched eight runs on 11 hits to remain undefeated and claim an 8-0 non-district victory over the Indians, who were the area’s best team a year ago and made a special run to the Virginia High School League Class 3 state semifinals.
Curry didn’t take anything away from Fort senior pitcher Abigail Campbell, who threw a complete game with 11 strikeouts, but he felt his team could’ve done a better job putting the ball in play.
“I can understand if she’s out there throwing overpowering pitches, but it wasn’t the case,” Curry said. “For us to go up there and struggle at the plate like we did, it was unacceptable. I wasn’t happy with our baserunning. We’re going to work and we’ve got a lot of work to do to get to where we need to be.”
Curry was frustrated with the effort, but he still saw coming away with the win, especially against the Indians, as a positive.
“I don’t want to take anything away from Fort,” Curry said. “They’re well-coached, they have a great team and they’re in transition mode. [Campbell’s] a great pitcher. She truly is and she’s going to win some big games for them, but we’re a much better team than what we played [Thursday].”
Some bright spots at the plate for TA were when sophomore center fielder Reaghan Warner jacked up a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth. Next up was junior shortstop Kendall Simmers, who slammed a solo shot of her own, giving Turner Ashby the 8-0 edge that went on to hold for the final score.
“That’s always a cool thing,” Simmers said. “Back-to-back [home runs] are always fun and we can joke around a little bit.”
Warner, the leadoff batter, loves that Simmers perhaps fed off her energy and followed her with a home run of her own.
“She’s a beast, and I hope everybody keeps following along in those footsteps,” Warner said. “I have a lot of confidence in us.”
Simmers said the team was disappointed in themselves that they didn’t hit like they normally do and felt Thursday was a mix of positive and negative, despite getting a lopsided victory.
“We had big hits with runners in scoring position,” Simmers said. “That is good, but we didn’t put balls in play, struck out a lot, and that’s just not how we’re trying to hit. That’s not our philosophy.”
The Indians (3-1) managed to tally five hits and, at times, looked as if they were going to score with runners in scoring position. Yet, the Turner Ashby defense kept them at bay to earn a big win.
Fort head coach Todd Wood said they have a lot to work on, as he felt his team let too many third strikes go and didn’t hit well.
A positive takeaway for Wood was Campbell’s effort in the circle.
“She did great,” Wood said. “She kept them off balance. That’s a great hitting team. When you can get 11 strikeouts against that team, you’ve pitched well. That’s great for her.”
The Indians will get a bit of a break this week before hosting Spotswood on March 31. Wood believes the best thing for his team to do after Thursday’s loss is to keep moving forward.
“We can’t dwell on this game,” Wood said. “We have to let it go. We’ll talk about it one more time on Monday, settle down and go on after that.”
Warner felt her team struggled at the beginning of the game but picked it up by the end and started getting into a rhythm.
“We knew what we had to get done,” Warner said. “We knew what the expectations were. I was really proud of my teammates, a lot of them stepped up. We did struggle a little bit, but I think we picked it up a little bit more towards the end.”
Junior first baseman Harleigh Propst led the Knights (4-0) with a perfect 3-for-3 effort, including a triple and two RBIs, while Warner led with three RBIs of her own. Haley Lambert, another junior, pitched five innings and fanned seven strikeouts for TA, while Natalie Wisman threw two innings for three strikeouts.
Curry was happy with the pitching and defensive effort. He said he congratulated both pitchers, who had already had big-time performances earlier this week, after the game on Thursday.
“Our pitchers had a tremendous night,” Curry said. “They did a great job. We played great defense behind them. We really did.”
