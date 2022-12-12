SHENANDOAH — After defeating them by 32 last week, Turner Ashby once again came out on top by double digits over Page County in girls basketball action in Shenandoah on Monday.
The Knights led by 20 at the end of the third quarter and held off the Panthers’ fourth-quarter rally to remain undefeated and claim a 48-35 non-district victory.
TA head coach Rob Lovell felt his team played too sloppy, especially defensively, in the fourth quarter as he noted Page County's numerous trips to the foul line.
Lovell did say he felt the Knights played up to their standards more in the second and third quarters.
“When you’re in positions like that, going into the fourth quarter with a 20-point lead, you need to try to expand on the lead,” Lovell said. “Play solid defense, take care of the basketball and I didn’t think we did that for much of the fourth quarter.”
The Panthers put up a fight in the fourth quarter and cut the lead to single digits with just over three minutes to go.
Yet, it would be too little too late as the Knights notched enough baskets late to stay ahead.
Panthers head coach E.J. Wyant felt they did a good job cutting down on turnovers, but felt they could’ve gotten more action from the offense. When it comes to the defense, he felt TA junior Raevin Washington hurt them more than the last contest between them.
“I think some of that was we let her get in the paint, whereas [last game] we did a good job keeping her out,” Wyant said. “Our fourth quarter, I really liked the heart our girls showed.”
Washington led the Knights with 18 points. Last time against the Panthers, the 6-foot-5 player only came away with four points. Washington gave insight on how her approach changed this time around.
“I was moving around more this time,” said Washington, who also had 10 rebounds and five blocks. “I was actually posting up better than the first time, because I watched film and I wasn’t posting up. I was just standing up straight. That’s why I didn’t get the ball and I was getting triple-teamed last time.”
With the score tied at six with two minutes left in the first, the Knights put up five unanswered points — including a 3-pointer from Kendall Simmers — putting TA ahead at the end of the quarter.
The Knights grabbed numerous rebounds and capitalized on Page County’s turnovers to lead by double digits at the end of the second quarter — ballooning their lead to as many as 13 and never looked back.
Matters only got worse for the Panthers (1-2) in the third as they were outscored 11-2 and trailed by 20 at the end of the quarter. They fought hard until the end, however, as they outscored TA 17-10 in the fourth quarter to keep the game closer and showed progress in just their third game of the year.
Wyant felt they did a good job getting to the free-throw line in the fourth, but felt his guards passed up on some shots they should’ve taken.
“I give TA’s defense some credit there,” Wyant said. “I think that’s what they want to do. They want to run us off the line and get us in the paint where [Washington] is. … I think our guards shooting the ball a little bit more as opposed to driving into the paint could’ve probably helped us there.”
Prior to the game, Page County recognized John E. Painter — the Bridgewater College police officer who was killed in an on-campus shooting in February alongside campus safety officer Vashon "J.J." Jefferson. Painter’s family was in attendance and there was a moment of silence in his honor.
Wyant said it’s a tradition they started this year to recognize a fallen officer at the start of every home game and send the families invites to come. He said it meant a lot to have Painter’s family courtside.
“We want to use our home games as a platform to show that we support and back the blue,” Wyant said. “We just want to recognize and honor those who’ve given their life and their families for us. It’s something our girls take some pride in.”
The Knights (6-0) continued their winning ways, but Lovell knows his team is coachable enough to know they’re nowhere near where their ceiling could be. He knows too it’s much easier for them to improve off wins than losses.
“Winning, it cures a lot,” Lovell said. “I think for any high school kid, it’s easier to buy into the idea that we got to keep working hard, we got to keep improving when you’re winning. If we were 0-6, it would be a lot tougher.”
Turner Ashby 11 16 11 10 — 48
Page County 6 10 2 17 — 35
TURNER ASHBY (48) — Knight 0 0-0 0, Simmers 1 4-6 7, Gerber 0 0-0 0, Bowen 0 0-0 0, Conley 1 1-3 3, Whetzel 1 0-0 2, Smith 2 0-0 4, Miller 4 0-0 10, Myers 0 0-0 0, Smith 2 0-0 4, Washington 9 0-0 18. Totals 20 5-9 48.
PAGE COUNTY (35) — Frymyer 0 0-0 0, Good 0 0-0 0, Mason 1 2-2 4, Gaskins 3 2-2 8, Eppard 0 0-0 0, Martin 5 0-2 10, Good 0 0-0 0, Purdham 1 8-9 10, Foltz 1 1-2 3, Umberger 0 0-0 0, Rinker 0 0-0 0, Hensley 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 13-17 35.
3-Point Goals – Turner Ashby 3 (Simmers, Miller 2).
