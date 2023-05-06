BRIDGEWATER — After dropping their first encounter, Turner Ashby had a shot at redemption on Friday in Bridgewater.
The Knights handled business on their home field and grabbed an impressive 3-0 Valley District girls soccer win over rival Harrisonburg to even the season series and stay in the hunt for the district title.
Having seen the Blue Streaks once already, Turner Ashby head coach Jon McClure said the strategy remained the same, but they upped their game from the first match, which proved to be the difference in the rematch.
"I think we just doubled down our game plan and we stuck to it," McClure said. "I think we were organized [Friday]. We know how to defend as a group [and] we know how to go forward as a group, so we didn't really make any adjustments. We just got better at doing what we do."
Amelia Hughes notched a goal for Turner Ashby Friday. The freshman defender has impressed throughout the season despite working through a knee injury.
"I'm starting to come back from that [injury]," Hughes said.
Junior Belinda Campos came through with two goals for Turner Ashby. Campos knows that to win the Valley District title, they must take down all their fellow rivals — something they're considerably pushing for as the regular season quickly winds down.
"It's really difficult for us because it's something we really want," Campos said. "We haven't won districts since 2006, so it's just something that we feel we all deserve."
After Friday's win, McClure had nothing but positive things to say about Hughes, Belinda, and his team, which has won five straight.
"Amelia's been great for us all season," McClure said. "She's found her place. … She's doing a great job not only scoring goals for us, but being part of creating goals for us. Belinda's been a great leader as a junior, she drives our offense in a forward line, and she showed that [Friday]."
Citing injuries that have plagued them recently, HHS assistant coach Sarah East — stepping in for Kelsey Watson — said it's been "trial and error" in finding what works.
"At this point, it really is seeing who we can put where to be successful," East said. "It's a matter of putting the best athletes that we can there for the time being and figuring out how they work together, because some of these players have never played together."
East said mindset is critical to success, as she discussed with HHS following Friday's loss.
"I don't think it's necessarily a talent thing," East said. "Mentally, they need to realize that they can do great things and execute that."
The Knights (8-5-1, 6-1 Valley) host Rockbridge County on Tuesday in a Valley District clash, while the Streaks (8-6, 5-2 Valley) close out their regular season Tuesday at Broadway in Valley District play.
If both teams win, they'll share the title of Valley District co-champions.
McClure said his girls knew what they had to correct from the first match with Harrisonburg and executed it perfectly this time around.
"Before we started [Friday], they talked about belief," McClure said. "They talked about believing in themselves, they talked about believing in the team, and they did it the entire 80 minutes."
