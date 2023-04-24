Senior catcher Caden Swartley hit his fourth homer of the season, and sophomore Tyler Hill fired off a complete game on the mound as Turner Ashby earned a 4-2 Valley District baseball win over Rockbridge County on Friday at Ray Heatwole Field in Bridgewater.
Hill allowed just two runs on seven hits while striking out four.
Swartley had a homer, a run scored, and three RBIs for the Knights to lead the way at the plate. Junior Brandon Pettit had an RBI double, and sophomore outfielder Micah Matthews also added a hit.
Despite the loss, senior Cohen Paxton was solid for the Wildcats.
Paxton tossed five innings, giving up three earned runs on three hits and a walk while striking out two. Freshman Brady Majors pitched the ninth for Rockbridge, giving up no hits or walks and striking out one
Clayton Irvine, a sophomore infielder, was 2-for-3 with a run scored for the Wildcats, while freshman Price Lunsford added an RBI single.
TA (10-4, 2-1 Valley) returns to action Tuesday at rival Spotswood, while Rockbridge (4-7, 1-2) hosts Broadway the same evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.