There was a little bit more sweat on the foreheads of the Turner Ashby players and their coaches looked a bit more relieved after the final point was scored.
But for a team trying to come out of a midseason slump and build itself into a regional playoff team, it may have been the type of gritty effort it needed.
The Knights overcame deficits in all three of their sets and did enough late in each one to hold on during a 25-21, 15-25, 25-19, 25-20 victory over Harrisonburg in Valley District volleyball action at HHS on Tuesday.
“We played extremely hard,” Turner Ashby first-year volleyball coach Brandi Baylor said. “Everyone is focused on our end goal, which is to get to the next level and out of the district. We have to make sure we’re coming out to play every night. Our biggest challenge is when we get down, we need to pick each other up and pull our way out. I certainly think we did that tonight.”
It was the second straight district victory for the Knights, who put together a convincing sweep of rival Broadway last Thursday on their home court.
“I think we played really well, really good as a team,” Turner Ashby middle hitter Carson Griffin said. “It was a total team effort tonight.”
The Knights captured the win in the opening set pretty convincingly, but the Blue Streaks responded with a dominating second set to even up the match.
From there, the two teams battled back and forth through the remaining two sets with Turner Ashby doing enough late in both to pull away for the victory.
“We played significantly better than we did last week,” Harrisonburg coach Hannah Bowman Hrasky said. “I was proud of them for that. We just kind of lose our heads for a few points in a row and we need to snap that.”
It was another all-around strong effort for the Knights, who have become known as a team that has multiple weapons rather than one go-to player.
“We’re such a versatile team that we can always rely on someone else if somebody is having a bad night,” said Griffin, who had 16 kills, six blocks and three aces. “We can pick them up and we’re a whole team together.”
Kelsey Knight finished with 12 kills, 15 digs and a trio of aces for Turner Ashby (8-8, 2-1 Valley) while Delanie Propst led the way with 26 digs.
“We have a good bond,” Knight said. “We’re all close and we do a lot of stuff outside of volleyball together. We work together. We can all depend on each other. It’s not just one person carrying the team. It’s everyone.”
The Blue Streaks (3-8, 0-3 Valley), who have now lost four in a row and seven of eight, were led by Maya Waid’s 25 assists, 10 digs and four kills.
Ellie Muncy added 14 kills and 11 digs for HHS while Kai Blosser had nine kills.
Bowman Hrasky praised her three seniors — Waid, Muncy and JuJu Butler — for their contributions on and off their court during a challenging season.
“They’re huge for us,” Bowman Hrasky said. “With five freshmen here, you have to have those players out there working with them. All three of those kids are great leaders and really have confidence out there on the court. To have those kids that you know will always go for the ball is really important.”
The win over the Blue Streaks was certainly more challenging for the Knights.
But as the Turner Ashby coaches and players prepare to make a late-season push and try to earn a trip to the Region 3C playoffs, it’s those types of wins that they all said could ultimately pay off down the road.
“What it really does for us is it reaffirms what we do every day in practice,” Baylor said.”We play hard every point, work every point and trust each other every point. They did that.”
