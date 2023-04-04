Turner Ashby stayed hot, picking up its fourth consecutive victory Monday by defeating non-district opponent Waynesboro in a big Region 3C early-season boys tennis match in Bridgewater.
The Knights went into doubles play against the Little Giants with a 4-2 lead after junior Levi Waidelich won No. 1 singles 9-7, junior Caleb Landes earned an 8-4 win at No. 3, freshman Brandon Puffenbarger tallied an 8-2 victory at No. 4 and freshman standout Tucker Bowman remained undefeated on the season with another 8-4 victory at the No. 6 singles spot.
To secure the match, it came down to TA’s two most inexperienced players as Puffenbarger and Bowman combined to earn a win at No. 3 doubles to clinch it.
The Knights (4-1) look to continue their winning ways with a massive Valley District opener at home on Wednesday against Rockingham County rival Spotswood, while Waynesboro (3-2), which had a two-match winning streak snapped, will host Fort Defiance in a Shenandoah District match that night.
