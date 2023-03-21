After a back-and-forth match and with the score knotted up, Turner Ashby’s No. 3 doubles team of Devon Wichael and Bianca Redding faced the pressure.
The final result came down to them, and although it was a close one, the junior-sophomore duo came out with a tiebreaker victory and gave the Knights a thrilling 5-4 non-district win over Waynesboro in girls tennis at home Monday.
Other winners for Turner Ashby in the key victory over a Region 3C opponent included senior Kate Jones, senior Jolezie Whetzel, and junior Kendra Gillette in singles.
Jones and Whetzel also had a strong showing in the doubles matches to get a victory.
"It was a long night of many back-and forth-games exchanged between the teams,” Knights head coach Karen Clark said. “The No. 3 doubles match was a nail-biter. All four players played out their hearts. I am just thankful that TA was able to muster the win. But give great credit to Waynesboro. They were tough tonight."
The Knights (2-0) return to action Thursday with a massive non-district match at Fort Defiance, while the Little Giants (1-1) host Stuarts Draft that same evening.
