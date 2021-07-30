BRIDGEWATER — There's a different feeling around Bridgewater these days.
After back-to-back winning seasons — including a trip to the playoffs in 2019 — and with a strong senior class back, confidence isn't an issue for Turner Ashby.
“At some point, kids hope to win," Turner Ashby fifth-year head coach Chris Fraser said Thursday after practice. "Then, you build that confidence, and kids expect to win. We have to knock them down a couple of notches sometimes, not let them get too cocky. That’s a good problem for us to have, though."
Dealing with some overly-ambitious teenagers and their high expectations is a much better predicament for Fraser and the Knights coaching staff to deal with than some of the issues they faced during his first two seasons on the job.
In 2017 and 2018, Turner Ashby had back-to-back two-win seasons. That led to some turmoil inside the program and some frustrations for Fraser, so he made the appropriate changes heading into the next year and a turnaround began.
"We have a heck of a coaching staff," Fraser said. "We’re excited. We have some really good players throughout the entire program right now.”
The Knights then shocked people in 2019 when they went 6-4 — all four losses were by less than a touchdown — and then fell to Liberty Christian Academy by a score of 22-16 in the Region 3C quarterfinals at Williams Stadium at Liberty.
Then this past spring, which was considered the 2020 season in the Virginia High School League record books, TA suffered its only loss of the season in its finale.
The Knights lost to Rockbridge County 31-27 in a game that decided the Valley District champion and eliminated TA from the four-team playoff field.
“It was definitely important to us," Knights senior linebacker Addison Simmons said. "If we would have won that game, we would have won the district. We talked about it a little bit, but we just have to build on it and get better.”
Simmons, Dylan Eppard and Jalin Quintanilla are part of a loaded senior class for the Knights that has played pivotal role since they were baby-faced sophomores.
“It’s big," said Quintanilla, who missed most of last season with an injury. "Coming from junior to a senior doesn’t seem like much, but it is. We’re the top dog now. We have to step up and be the leaders. It’s just crazy to be here now.”
With Quintanilla out last season, it was Sam Shickel emerging as a big-time running back for Turner Ashby as he exploded for almost 800 yards.
Add in quarterback Cole Hoover, Spotswood transfer Tony Fornadel, fullback Dillon Ochoa and many others and the Knights have plenty of talent.
“We have skill guys with speed," Fraser said. "People know about Sam and how he runs the football. Now, you throw Jalin back in there and it’s a whole new dynamic. We’re in a lot better shape than we’ve been in past years.”
As a sophomore, Quintanilla emerged as a solid option behind senior Grant Swinehart, who is now playing at Virginia Military Institute. Now, playing with Shickel as senior teammates is an opportunity he said he's ready for.
“I feel like we’re going to be really good," Quintanilla said. "Sam played phenomenal when he came in last year and I was just there to encourage him every step of the way. I’m excited to see how we play because we’ve never really had a chance to at the varsity level. I’m excited to see what we can do.”
Eppard said when he thinks about the 2019 loss to LCA and last year's regular-season finale against Rockbridge, it fuels his motivation for this season.
“The last few years, we’ve been down to the final seconds," Eppard said. "These seniors have been beat just by a few plays twice. It fuels us a lot now."
The mood around practices in Bridgewater is a stark contrast to three years ago.
Winning is expected now for the Knights and they plan to do so this season.
“We don’t feel pressure at all," Eppard said. "The way the coaches have coached us, we are relaxed and we know where we stand. We’re just ready to work hard and get better.”
