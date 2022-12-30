PENN LAIRD — After dropping its first game of the season the day prior, Turner Ashby wasn’t able to bounce back on Thursday.
It was a close, defensive game all the way through as the Knights came up just shy of a win, falling 40-34 to Millbrook in non-district girls basketball action at Spotswood High School on the second day of the Twila Showalter Holiday Classic.
TA head coach Rob Lovell said his team didn’t do the best job of taking care of the ball, as he said there were too many turnovers that ultimately led to their second straight loss.
“I thought defensively, we did a pretty solid job against a pretty good team,” Lovell said. “As far as that end of the floor, I was pretty pleased. We weren’t making enough in the way of fundamental plays, [such as] shot-pass fakes, not dribbling into double teams and stuff like that.”
It was a one-possession game at one point in the fourth quarter when junior Kendall Simmers knocked down a free throw with 3:27 remaining. Unfortunately for TA, the Pioneers opened their lead back up and held on to win.
Lovell was proud of the effort, but said they simply didn’t play well enough to win. He noted his team did a better job not playing tentatively on offense, as he felt they did against Tuscarora the day before.
“That was our primary focus today,” Lovell said. “We weren’t competitive enough yesterday, and today, I thought we were. Because of that, we played better.”
The Knights got off to a good start with some early buckets in the first, but Millbrook kept up to make it a one-point game at the end of the first. Simmers drained two 3-pointers in the quarter.
Neither team got much going offensively in the second quarter, but the Pioneers outscored Turner Ashby 10-6 to lead at halftime. Some costly turnovers in the third quarter for TA allowed Millbrook to pull away by double digits at one point.
Junior Raevin Washington led the Knights with 15 points while Simmers collected nine. Lovell was pleased with their effort despite not every possession going their way.
“As far as their effort and their overall desire to play hard, that gives our team so much,” Lovell said. “We count on them to do that every game.”
Washington said the team did well staying positive throughout the game. She agreed with Lovell on the fact that they turned the ball over too many times and added that they could’ve had more movement on offense.
Something that Washington said caught them off guard was Millbrook’s ability to trap them on defense.
“Every time our point guard would get the ball, they would automatically trap,” Washington said. “It was kind of hard for her to get around the player and pass the ball.”
The Knights (8-2) now set their sights on hosting William Monroe on Tuesday, their first game of the New Year.
To get back to their winning ways, Washington said they need to focus on what they’re good at and get better.
“Honestly we could’ve done better during this game, but not all the girl’s heads were in the game,” Washington said.
For Lovell, he said there isn’t a magic formula to get back into the groove they were in to start the season. It’s all about getting back into practice and hopefully come out of it a little bit better.
“We started off with a good record,” Lovell said. “We came into this tournament knowing that we were going to play a couple of tough teams. Win-loss wise, it didn’t work out for us, but we can grow from these two games. We found out some things that we’ve got to work on and we’ve got good, hard-working kids.”
Millbrook 11 10 14 5 — 40
Turner Ashby 12 6 8 8 — 34
MILLBROOK (40) — Arrington 1 0-0 2, Owens 0 0-1 0, Talley 0 0-0 0, Williams 1 0-0 2, Stephanities 4 4-4 12, Burrill 0 0-0 0, Todd 3 3-5 9, Hill 1 0-0 2, Jackson 5 3-5 13, Moreland 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 10-15 40.
TURNER ASHBY (34) — Knight 0 0-0 0, Simmers 2 3-4 9, Gerber 2 0-2 4, Bowen 0 0-0 0, Conley 1 0-1 2, Whetzel 1 0-0 2, Smith 0 0-1 0, Miller 1 0-0 2, Smith 0 0-2 0, Washington 6 3-4 15. Totals 13 6-14 34.
3-Point Goals – Turner Ashby 2 (Simmers 2).
