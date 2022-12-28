PENN LAIRD — In its first game back since the holiday break, Turner Ashby suffered its first loss of the season on Wednesday.
The Knights were down by as many as 21 and struggled offensively throughout, falling 48-32 to Tuscarora in non-district girls basketball action at Spotswood on the opening day of the Twila Showalter Holiday Classic.
TA head coach Rob Lovell said his team played too panicked and out of control offensively early on. Defensively, he felt his team played solid and credited them for holding the Huskies to 23 points in the first half.
“Especially a good team like that, we’ll take that defensively,” Lovell said. “We just couldn’t seem to get anything going offensively. We played tentative and we just weren’t the aggressor enough of the game. Hopefully our kids will learn from it, we’ll take the loss and hopefully get some positives from it.”
Lovell said Tuscarora, which is coached by former Spotswood High and George Mason standout Tayler Dodson, is as good as any team they’ll play, noting their quickness and experience.
“They’re good at getting out [and] denying passing lanes,” Lovell said. “I thought they were real physical with us and we just didn’t respond well enough early on.”
Junior Kendall Simmers led the Knights with 14 points — 10 of those coming in the second half. She also had four steals and gave kudos to the aggression Tuscarora showed consistently throughout the game.
“Getting to the rim was our main focus in the second half,” Simmers said. “That helped me a lot because it got me some open shots, got me some good looks [and] got [me] to the free-throw line.”
Simmers said they were expecting a challenge out of the Huskies. They thought they matched up well with them, which made it more frustrating because they felt they could’ve played better.
“I think our start was really, really poor,” Simmers said. “We dug ourselves in a hole that we really couldn’t get back out of, because we played even with them for the most part after the first quarter.”
Nothing seemed to be going Turner Ashby’s way in the opening frame as the Knights were outscored 13-1. They found some life in the second quarter by outscoring the Huskies 11-10, but still faced a double-digit deficit.
Simmers had five points in the third quarter, which helped the Knights get within eight at one point. Yet, Tuscarora battled back and led by 16 at quarter’s end. The Huskies got out to their largest lead of 21 in the fourth quarter and ultimately coasted to victory from there.
Despite the rather lopsided loss, Lovell said there was no question that he was still happy with his team’s effort.
“I don’t think it had anything to do with a lack of effort,” Lovell said. “I just thought for a lot of the first half, we just played way too tentatively. Against a team that’s going to come out and be that aggressive, you just can’t do that and expect to come out and win games that way.”
Four other Knights put points on the board. Freshman Maisy Miller tallied eight points, while junior Raevin Washington notched six points, eight rebounds and a pair of blocks.
The Knights (8-1) had a quick turnaround as they were set to face Millbrook on Thursday afternoon during the second day of the tournament.
Simmers said the postgame locker room discussion was all about looking forward to the next game.
“We got to come back out and play another great team tomorrow,” Simmers said. “Reflect, flush and come back ready to play tomorrow.”
Tuscarora 13 10 12 13 — 48
Turner Ashby 1 11 7 13 — 32
TUSCARORA (48) — Morris 0 0-2 0, Middleton 6 5-7 18, Owusu 0 0-0 0, Worley 2 0-0 6, Stelle 0 0-0 0, Carrigan 9 0-2 19, Rivera-Jones 0 0-0 0, Scheivert 0 0-0 0, Hahn 2 1-2 5, Szebalskie 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 6-13 48.
TURNER ASHBY (32) — Knight 0 0-0 0, Simmers 6 1-3 14, Gerber 0 0-0 0, Bowen 1 1-2 3, Conley 0 0-0 0, Whetzel 0 1-2 1, Smith 0 0-0 0, Miller 2 2-2 8, Smith 0 0-0 0, Washington 3 0-0 6. Totals 12 5-9 32.
3-Point Goals – Tuscarora 4 (Middleton, Worley 2, Carrigan), Turner Ashby 3 (Simmers, Miller 2).
