BRIDGEWATER — Turner Ashby outfielder Sydney Lyons said there’s a curse that her Knights have on senior day.
She said her team always loses in its final regular-season game at home. Head coach Clint Curry agreed, he said Turner Ashby in its past hasn’t played its best softball come time to honor the senior class.
When the Knights hosted Spotswood for this year’s senior night, though, Curry said TA played one of the best games they've put together in recent years in the regular-season finale.
“I was a little worried going into senior night” Curry said. “In my seven years here, this is probably the best game we've ever had on senior night.”
Backed by nine runs through three innings, Turner Ashby broke the curse Thursday against fellow Valley District softball rival Spotswood with a 9-2 win to take over sole possession of first place in the league.
“I think we hit together as a team,” senior Makenzie Cyzick said. “It was very special for winning our senior night.”
With the win, Turner Ashby stayed undefeated in district play with one game remaining before the postseason. Sitting at 7-0 in the the league and with a chance to win the league outright with a trip to Penn Laird next week, Curry said it reflects what the Knights learned in their non-district schedule.
“We've had some tough games this year,” Curry said. “They have stepped up whenever they needed to. I'm never satisfied because we're always striving to get better each and every day.”
"Never satisfied" is the motto Lyons said the Knights go by and how she described the big win. After nine runs through three innings, Turner Ashby was held scoreless by the Blazers and pitcher Taelor Ware. Lyons said postgame the team focused on that, not the offense but what they can improve.
“We knew what we had to do,” Lyons said. “We knew what job we had to get done.”
Turner Ashby’s offense has been contagious all season but recently it’s been another level. In the last four games, the Knights have scored a combined 43 runs, allowing only eight. Curry said making adjustments has been key for his team in the recent offensive stretch.
“They do make good adjustments,” Curry said. “That's something we work on all the time in practice. And, you know, it's something we constantly work on.”
Against Spotswood, sophomore Harleigh Propst highlighted the long-ball hits for the Knights, hitting a two-run home run in the third. Kendall Simmers hit a triple in the second inning and a series of singles and doubles got Turner Ashby home.
Spotswood used three different pitchers in the loss, giving the Knights different looks and new things to adjust to. Lyons said it was just something her team had to do and after their non-district schedule, Turner Ashby knew how to do it.
“We can come out here and hit anyone,” Lyons said. “I truly believe that especially coming up in like, playoffs. So being able to adjust to pitchers like that is amazing for this team.”
The Blazers held the Knights scoreless in the later parts of the game. When Ware came into the game as the third pitcher of the night, she forced quick outs on Turner Ashby. Curry said that’s something that needs to change as the team faces Spotswood again Tuesday.
“I'll pick up on some stuff from the fifth inning or on stuff we need to work on,” Curry said. “Between now and next time we play, we're going to work hard on that.”
The Knights (15-3, 7-0 Valley), who have won nine in a row, and Blazers (14-4, 5-1 Valley), who had an eight-game winning streak snapped, battle again for both team's final regular-season games Tuesday in Penn Laird. Spotswood has another game in between with Rockbridge County but Curry said the Knights are ready to regroup, focus and use the game to gear up for the postseason.
“I've already put [the win] behind me,” Curry said. “[Spotswood’s] a good team, they're gonna bring their 'A' game and we got to be prepared and ready for anything.”
Thursday night, though, Lyons said the Knights were going to enjoy the senior night win. With regionals coming, the team doesn’t know how many more games they have on their dirt.
So, to get the senior night win is especially meaningful.
“We don't know where we're going in the regionals so [the win] was good,” Lyons said. “We're really getting on a roll here.”
Spotswood 002 000 0 — 2 9 3
Turner Ashby 333 000 x — 9 10 1
Rodriguez, Morris, Ware and Blatz. Lambert, Moyers and Adams. W — Lambert. L — Rodriguez. HR — TA: Propst, third inning, one on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.