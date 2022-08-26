BRIDGEWATER — Turner Ashby coach Scott Turner came home Friday night and his Knights made sure it was a happy homecoming.
Sophomore running back Beau Baylor rushed for 159 yards on 26 carries and scored three touchdowns to lead TA to a 30-16 win over Fort Defiance in a non-district season opener of high school football.
Sophomore Micah Matthews added six catches for 57 yards for the Knights.
“I was excited,” Turner, a TA alum said of his first game as the Knights’ head man. “We have a great group of young men. It’s all about them, not me.”
Leading by three points at the break, the Knights took the opening drive of the third and drove over six minutes for a score. Baylor scored on a four-yard run that gave the Knights a 23-13 lead.
Fort Defiance played hard all night and refused to quit. A Ben Seifert interception and return for TA looked like it would put the Knights in good shape to put the game away, but the Indians stopped TA on fourth down at the Fort 8.
The Indians drove deep and looked ready to score before Cam Young came down with an interception for TA at the Fort 2. The Indians stopped TA again and then Will Brooks kicked a 26-yard field goal to make it 23-16.
TA then took the final drive down the field with Baylor leading the way and he scored the game’s final touchdown with 1:48 to play to seal the victory.
“I thought at times we played well,” said veteran Fort coach Dan Rolfe. “Its a tough pill to swallow. We lost two linebackers to injury at the beginning of the third period. Our offense played hard all night. TA just made some big plays when they had to.”
Turner Ashby vs. Fort Defiance Football
Fort Defiance's Bradley Hebb finds a gap in Turner Ashby traffic as he carries the ball.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Turner Ashby vs. Fort Defiance Football
Turner Ashby's Micah Shank gets tackled by Fort Defiance's William Brooks and Dell ray Jones.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Turner Ashby vs. Fort Defiance Football
Turner Ashby's Beau Baylor takes a handoff from Micah Shank against Fort Defiance on Friday in Bridgewater.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Turner Ashby vs. Fort Defiance Football
For Defiance's Bradley Hebb stiff arms Turner Ashby's Beau Baylor as he carries the ball upfield.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Turner Ashby vs. Fort Defiance Football
Fort Defiance's Trey Miller fires off a pass as Turner Ashby's Daniel Offenbacker closes in for the tackle.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Turner Ashby vs. Fort Defiance Football
Turner Ashby's Austin Casarrubias outruns a mob of Fort Defiance defense as he carries the ball up the sideline.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Turner Ashby vs. Fort Defiance Football
Fort Defiance's Trey Miller celebrates with Bradley Hebb after running in a touchdown.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Turner Ashby vs. Fort Defiance Football
Turner Ashby's Micah Matthews carries the ball upfield as Fort Defiance's Dante Mazariegos closes in for the tackle.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Turner Ashby vs. Fort Defiance Football
Turner Ashby's Austin Casarrubias gets tripped up by Fort Defiance defense.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Turner Ashby vs. Fort Defiance Football
Turner Ashby's Micah Shank winds up a pass as he rolls out of the pocket.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Turner Ashby vs. Fort Defiance Football
Fort Defiance head coach Dan Rolfe watches his team from their sideline.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Turner Ashby vs. Fort Defiance Football
The Turner Ashby student section cheers on their team.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Turner Ashby vs. Fort Defiance Football
Turner Ashby's Brandon Pettit gets tackled by Fort Defiance's William Brooks and Dante Mazariegos.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Turner Ashby vs. Fort Defiance Football
Turner Ashby's Homer Doughty celebrates after making a two-point conversion.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Turner Ashby vs. Fort Defiance Football
Turner Ashby head coach Scott Turner paces his sideline during a break in the action.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Turner Ashby vs. Fort Defiance Football
Fort Defiance's Bradley Hebb gets wrapped up by Turner Ashby's Benjamin Seifert as he runs up the field.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Turner Ashby vs. Fort Defiance Football
Fort Defiance's Dante Mazariegos grabs onto Turner Ashby's Micah Shank.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Turner Ashby vs. Fort Defiance Football
Turner Ashby's Micah Matthew fights off Fort Defiance's Jackson Michael.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
On a near perfect evening at Sam Ritchie Stadium, Fort Defiance took the kickoff and two penalties back the Indians up inside the Knight 20. Two complete passes and a TA holding penalty enabled Fort to get a first down at their own 28.
Tayln Armentrout had a 28-yard reception to the Knights’ 24 and quarterback Trey Miller scored on a nice 24-yard run to put the Indians on top 7-0 midway through the first.
The teams then exchanged punts and TA took over at its own 20. Baylor had two nice runs of 15 and eight yards. Matthews had catches of 16 and 25 yards and Brandon Pettit’s catch of 13 yards moved the ball to the Fort 2.
Quarterback Micah Shank scored on a 2-yard sneak and Homer Doughty’s run put TA in front 8-7 early in the second. Fort took the next possession and after a TA personal foul put the Indians at the TA-46. Miller raced 18 yards to the Knight 19.
The Indians then converted a key fourth down at the 14 when Miller hit Armentrout for seven yards to the Knight 7. Miller then scored his second TD of the night on a 1-yard run but the kick failed after a Fort penalty made the attempt from 40 yards and the Indians had retaken the lead 13-8 with 5:46 to go in the second period.
Miller paced the Indians offense with 88 yards on nine carries and completed eight passes for 108 yards. Armentrout had five catches for 90 yards.
“They play hard,” Turner said of Fort (0-1). “They are going to win some games this year.”
TA (1-0) is on the road to Brookville next week.
“We are going to celebrate this one for now, come back in on Sunday and work to make TA better,” Turner added.
Fort Defiance 7 6 0 3 — 16
Turner Ashby 0 16 7 7 — 30
First Quarter
FD — Miller 24 run (Brooks kick), 7:27
Second Quarter
TA — Shank 2 run (Doughty run), 10:44
FD — Miller 1 run (kick failed), 5:46
TA — Baylor 4 run (Pettit pass from Matthews), 36.8
