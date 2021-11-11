BRIDGEWATER — Moments before practice began Monday, Turner Ashbyprincipal Phil Judd and athletic director Donnie Coleman strolled down to the field to present the TAHS football team the Valley District championship trophy — something it hadn’t earned in exactly 20 seasons.
But for all the anticipation there was for the team's reaction, there wasn’t much of one at all.
“Our kids kind of looked at it and clapped,” Knights coach Chris Fraser said with a laugh. “Then, we practiced.”
It’s been a business-like mentality this week for fourth-seeded Turner Ashby and fifth-seeded Broadway ahead of their big-time Region 3C quarterfinal clash tonight at 7 p.m. in Bridgewater.
After playing in a back-and-forth, drama-filled double-overtime regular-season game that ended with a TA win on Oct. 8, the two fierce Rockingham County rivals are set to square off in a win-or-go-home rematch.
“This is what we wanted ever since the OT loss,” said Gobblers quarterback Landen Stuhlmiller, who was named the Valley District Offensive Player of the Year this week. “We knew there was a chance we’d get them back in the playoffs and it worked out like that. We have to continue to make it about us, not about them. Everyone staying focused and doing just their job is what we need this week.”
The season has been a back-and-forth, roller coaster of a ride for both teams with Turner Ashby’s four losses all coming by double digits and Broadway’s four setbacks coming by 13 points or less.
Following the double-overtime game in October, the Gobblers (6-4) reeled off three straight blowout victories before falling to Waynesboro in a 28-26 thriller last week on the road. The Knights (6-4), meanwhile, beat Spotswood before dropping two straight and then shutting out Rockbridge County in the season finale.
The two teams both went 3-1 in district play but TA’s head-to-head win gave it the outright title.
“The focus is important every week but from here on out, everyone on the team has to step up and lock in since it's playoffs and it's either win or go home,” Knights running back Jalin Quintanilla said. “And now, it's basically a new season. There is a lot of energy building up around this game. On top of that, we get to host it at home against Broadway. This game means a lot to everyone.”
In the first matchup this season between these two teams, it was former Gobblers quarterback Cole Hoover — now in his second year as the starting signal-caller for TA — stealing the show with the best performance of his career as he went 14-of-22 passing for 193 yards and had three total scores.
But it’s been the run game, led by Quintanilla, speedster Sam Shickel and the versatile, physical fullback Dylan Eppard, that’s been the bread and butter for the Turner Ashby offense this year.
Shickel leads the Knights with 118 carries for 730 yards and seven touchdowns while Quintanilla has 526 total yards and seven more scores. Six different TA players have at least 115 rushing yards.
“Hopefully, we hold onto the ball and keep their offense off the field as much as we can,” Fraser said.
That’s perhaps the biggest key for the Knights, who have been one of the area’s best units defensively when at their best but have struggled mightily at times in their four losses.
Stuhlmiller, who has over 1,600 total yards and 15 touchdowns from the quarterback spot this season, struggled in the passing game in the 27-21 loss to Turner Ashby in the first meeting.
He acknowledged that afterward and has played like one of the area’s best players since then. If the Gobblers want to find success offensively against the Knights, that’ll have to continue.
“Landen is going to be a difference maker on the field any time he’s out there,” Broadway third-year coach Danny Grogg said. “At the end of the day, what it boils down to is all 11 of us executing on offense, defense and special teams. Landen is a big part of all of those. So, any time we have him in the game, there’s a chance we’re going to do well because of the type of player and type of leader he is. I think he’ll be ready to come out and really showcase his abilities this week in a hostile environment.”
Eppard is the vocal leader for the TA defense at the linebacker spot and with Shickel and Quintanilla holding it down at defensive back, the Knights have been stout against the pass this season.
But for all the focus that’s put on Stuhlmiller, there’s another player that worries Fraser.
“For us, it’s stopping No. 4,” Fraser said in reference to BHS running back Cameron Showalter, who led the Valley District in rushing. “We did not do a good job of that the first time around. We worked hard on that. We know Stuhlmiller is a really, really good player that can do a lot of things. We tried to limit him, but have to do our best to slow down No. 4. We haven’t seen them really change anything. They do what they do and they’re good at it. We’re just going to have to match that.”
Turner Ashby set the tone in the first matchup between the two teams with Hoover guiding the team on a long drive, and score, to open up the contest. Broadway then scored the next two touchdowns to maintain momentum for almost two quarters before it eventually turned into a back-and-forth affair in the fourth and into the overtime periods.
This week, the Gobblers said they are eager to come out and set the tone from the start against their rival.
“We have to come out swinging immediately and throw that first punch,” Stuhlmiller said. "We are a well-coached bunch of guys and simply need to do our jobs and leave everything on the field.”
This marks the first playoff appearance for Broadway since 2014 — a goal Grogg made clear when he first took over as coach before the 2019 season. For TA, it’s back in the postseason after missing it in the condensed 2020 spring season.
“The whole town and school is excited for us and will have our back on Friday,” Stuhlmiller said.
The two teams are coming off different outcomes in Week 11 with the Gobblers falling late while the Knights posted a shutout. With the way this season has gone, however, that doesn’t mean much.
“It could be a lot worse,” Grogg said. “We’re one of the few teams left in the state that have an opportunity to come back to work and get better for another week. There were a lot of teams packing their stuff up. We’re focused on what our opportunities are and what’s still in front of us.”
That focus was heard in the voices of the coaches and players on both squads throughout the week.
“This has probably been our best week of the year,” Grogg said. “Our kids have been fueled a little bit this week, to say the least. I think they’ve just been extremely focused. We haven’t had to preach about energy, focus, any of that stuff. It’s been strictly business for our kids all week long.”
That’s why, even as Turner Ashby players were handed a trophy the program hasn’t touched since 2001 on Monday, their emotional response was nonexistent because of their new focus.
The rematch in Bridgewater is officially back on, with both teams locked in on earning a win and keeping their season alive.
“That’s the way our kids are,” Fraser said. “They live in the moment. As soon as they got that trophy, they were just like, ‘That’s cool. Let’s get ready for Broadway.’”
