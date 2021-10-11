With four weeks left in the regular season, the playoff picture is starting to take shape.
The Virginia High School League released its first regional football power ratings of the season on Monday.
Currently in Region 3C, Wilson Memorial (20.80) is sitting at No. 4 while Turner Ashby (19.50) is fifth.
The only other area teams in the coveted top eight playoff spots are Rockbridge County (19.00) at sixth and Broadway (17.50) which is tied for that eighth, and final, postseason berth with Liberty-Bedford.
Staunton (16.00) is 11th while Waynesboro (15.67) is 12th, Spotswood (13.83) is 13th and Fort Defiance (13.67) is 14th. Liberty Christian Academy, Heritage-Lynchburg and Brookville are the top three teams.
In Region 2B, Luray (22.50) is in the top spot with Clarke County (21.33) and Central (20.40) just behind.
Stuarts Draft (20.00) and Strasburg are tied for fourth, followed by Buckingham County (17.50), East Rockingham (14.00) and Page County (13.57). Madison County (12.67) is currently out of the playoff picture.
Other local teams of interest include Harrisonburg (21.50), which is back in 12th in Region 5D.
Riverheads (22.67), unsurprisingly, is first in Region 1B with Buffalo Gap (17.33) in the third spot.
In other local sports Monday:
Prep Volleyball
East Rockingham 3, Strasburg 0: Madelyn Williams dished out 29 assists and Bre Dofflemyer added nine kills and a block as East Rockingham cruised to a 25-20, 25-18, 25-13 Bull Run District road sweep of Strasburg.
Kate Simpkins had 10 kills and a pair of aces for the Eagles (13-6, 11-2 Bull Run) while Margo Fox finished with 12 kills and four more aces and freshman Alliyah McNair finished with seven kills and six aces.
Rockbridge County 2, Northside 1: Rockbridge County was impressive in defeating non-district opponent Northside 19-25, 25-18, 25-15 in the second match of an entertaining doubleheader in Lexington.
The Wildcats swept Northside in the first match of the contest by a score of 25-14, 25-19.
For the evening, McKenzie Burch had 48 assists, eight digs and four aces to lead Rockbridge (17-4).
Also chipping in for RCHS was Maddie Dahl with 18 digs, Alenna Williamson with 20 kills, nine blocks and eight digs, Sophie Vaught with 17 kills, 14 digs and eight blocks and Nala Shearer with 46 total digs.
