BRIDGEWATER — There's been a different feeling in the air this week.
Since the Virginia High School League released its master schedule for 2021 fall season back during the summer, both teams had tonight circled on the calendar.
“The locker room is extremely excited and ready," Broadway senior receiver and outside linebacker Brody Carr said. "It’s been about two years since we played this team, so we've been waiting on this game for quite a while."
The Gobblers will travel down Route 42 to take on rival Turner Ashby tonight in a big-time Valley District rivalry football game at 7 p.m. in Bridgewater.
The contest will mark the first district game of the year for both teams and an opportunity to establish themselves as the favorite to win the district title.
“It means everything to this team," Knights quarterback Cole Hoover said."To get a win in our first district game will set the tone for the rest of the season. Getting a win will boost the morale of the team and we will feed off of that.”
Hoover has plenty of familiarity with Broadway after serving as the team's starting quarterback as a sophomore in 2019 for the first half of the season.
Now in his second year as the signal-caller at TA, he said the Knights are focused on themselves ahead of one of the biggest games of the season.
“The locker room will be crazy on game day," said Hoover, who has 397 yards of total offense this year. "This is a big rival game for us and it opens district play. We are excited to get a win. We are all so focused and know this game is serious. ... If we play to our ability and together, we can win this game.”
Maintaining composure is arguably the biggest key for two teams very similar.
“Both teams have a lot to lose if anyone loses their mind," TA coach Chris Fraser said. "Our kids have actually been doing a good job and understand the importance. It’s a big week. We haven’t had to talk about it a lot.”
Both defenses have been impressive thus far with Turner Ashby giving up 5.3 points per game in its three wins and the Gobblers giving up seven in a trio of victories. Both teams sit at 3-2 with a pair of non-district losses to this point.
“We’re not trying to talk about the hype, talk about what’s going to happen up there," Broadway third-year coach Danny Grogg said. "We’re, really, just trying to control us as much as possible. At the end of the day, we still have to go up there and handle our business. Our job is to go 1-0 every week. They just happen to be our next opponent. … I know you can’t avoid all of that, but I do think our team has done a good job this week of controlling us and focusing on what we need to do in order to be successful.”
Led by defensive lineman Bryant Kile (21 tackles) and linebacker Christian Nicklow (30 tackles), the Gobblers have thrived in rushing the passer.
That'll be important this week in, not only slowing down Hoover, but the 1-2 rushing attack of Sam Shickel (444 yards) and Jalin Quintanilla (119 yards).
"They’re good at taking what you give them," Grogg said about the Knights. "If you stuff the middle, they’ll bounce it. If you take away the edge, they will go up the middle. We have to fly around and be sound defensively.”
On the other side of the ball, Grogg praised the Turner Ashby linebacker duo of Dylan Eppard and Addison Simmons, who have combined for 61 tackles.
Broadway will rely on running back Cameron Showalter, who ranks second in the Valley District with 645 rushing yards and seven touchdowns, and also on the versatility of senior quarterback Landen Stuhlmiller (774 total yards).
"He can make a lot of things happen, so that concerns me," Fraser said.
Both teams have said their goals go beyond winning just this one game.
"We feel like we’re battle-tested now," Fraser said. "We’ve played three outstanding football teams already this season. Our guys have had to play at a different level and, hopefully, that has prepared us for the district.”
A rivalry game between the Knights and Gobblers brings a different feeling.
And tonight, the players said it'll be obvious why both teams have had this one circled on the calendar for quite some time.
"It’s obvious we don't like each other and you're gonna see that Friday," Carr said. "A win this week is just a step closer to accomplishing our goal and that’s why it’s important.”
