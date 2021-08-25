BRIDGEWATER — The expectations haven't changed for Turner Ashby.
The Knights come into the 2021 season as the favorite in the Valley District and despite various setback throughout the preseason, that's still the goal.
“We feel good," Turner Ashby fifth-year coach Chris Fraser said about the progress of his squad. "We still feel like we have a really good team."
The Knights scrimmaged Class 1 power Riverheads earlier this month and struggled as the Gladiators had their way and dominated throughout.
And despite a few injuries that have hurt the depth, Turner Ashby is confident.
"We were exposed a little bit against Riverheads," Fraser said. "They are an absolute machine and we learned some really good lessons from that. Nothing has changed in the way we think. We are just working harder and we have got to get some of the young guys up to speed. We still feel really strong.”
There will be plenty of talent on the field for the Knights this season.
Offensively, Jalin Quintanilla and Sam Shickel form a strong 1-2 punch out of the backfield while Cole Hoover returns at quarterback and Spotswood transfer Tony Fornadel has impressed coaches with his ability as a receiver early on.
The defense, meanwhile, is the strength of the team with the duo of Dylan Eppard and Addison Simmons at the linebacker spots leading the way.
After a loss to Rockbridge County in the season finale last year — a setback that eliminated the Knights from playoff contention — Fraser said he views the Wildcats as the team to beat once again this year in the Valley District.
“Our nemesis every year since I’ve been here has been Rockbridge," Fraser said. "I don’t think there’s any drop-off there. It’ll also be interesting to see what’s going on at Harrisonburg with Coach Gillenwater. He’s going to get the most out of the guys he has and they always have really good athletes."
Turner Ashby is undoubtedly one of the area's most experienced teams this year.
And a trip back to the playoffs after the unusual six-game condensed spring season is at the top of the Knights' to-do list for the 2021 fall campaign.
Despite early adversity, those expectations have not changed in Bridgewater.
"The coaching in the Valley is top-notch," Fraser said. "Teams are going to be prepared and when you have a target on your back, you are going to get their best.”
Turner Ashby opens its season Friday on the road at Fort Defiance at 7 p.m.
