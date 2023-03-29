Sophomore Natalie Wisman pitched five innings, giving up one earned run on four hits and a walk while striking out five, and junior Ivy Showalter had a solo home run as Turner Ashby earned a 7-3 non-district softball victory at Wilson Memorial on Tuesday.
The Knights pounded out 12 hits in the contest, with junior first baseman Harleigh Propst going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, junior Lily Moyer finishing 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs, and Kendall Simmers, another junior, added two hits and a run.
Other contributors for TA included freshman Kaydence Williams with a two-run double and a run scored, while sophomore Ely Rogers added a pair of hits, and sophomore Reaghan Warner and junior Haley Lambert finished with one hit apiece in the win.
Sophomore Caylee Stevens pitched an impressive complete game, striking out eight and allowing two runs through six innings before allowing five in the seventh that allowed TA to pull away.
Freshman second baseman Kelsey Payne led the Green Hornets with two hits and an RBI, while sophomore infielder Katelyn Harman added a double, a run scored, and an RBI in the loss.
Sophomore Karter Fortune also had a double for Wilson.
The Knights (7-0) are back in action Monday at home against non-district foe Waynesboro, while the Green Hornets (0-6) open up Shenandoah District play at winless Staunton on Tuesday.
