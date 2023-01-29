BROADWAY — When Turner Ashby moved in front of Broadway by 15 points in the third quarter, it looked like it would be smoothing sailing to another victory for the Knights.
But a young, stubborn Gobblers squad battled the entire way before the Knights could pull out a 46-32 win over Broadway in Valley District girls basketball Friday night at BHS.
"Sometimes you just have to grind it out," veteran TA coach Rob Lovell said. "[Broadway] did a great job getting back into it, but we made some good plays down the stretch and in the fourth quarter when it counted."
Trailing 30-15 with 3:55 left in the third quarter, Broadway ended the quarter on an 8-0 run to cut the margin to 30-23 heading into the fourth. A pair of freshmen stepped up for the Gobblers early in the final period. Kaley Runion hit a 3-pointer, and April Gingerich sank two free throws to cut the TA lead to 32-28 at the 6:29 mark of the fourth.
However, Brynne Gerber was the difference in the fourth quarter for the Knights. The junior scored eight straight points to open the final period, three buckets coming on stick-backs. When she scored off a rebound to give TA the lead at 38-30 with 4:32 left to play, that was as close as the Gobblers would get.
"Brynne just happened to be in the right place at the right time," Lovell said of Gerber's play around the basket in the final period.
The game was close through most of the first half. Both teams hit 3-point goals in the first quarter as the Knights led 9-7. TA led 11-10 with 3:33 left in the second quarter and then closed the half on a 10-2 run to take a 21-12 lead into the locker room. Broadway's 8-0 run to end the third quarter enabled the Gobblers to stay within striking distance.
The Knights got a game-high 13 points from Raevin Washington, who also played well on the defensive end with five rebounds and blocked two shots. "Raevin is a tremendous passer and that helps our post players," Lovell said of his 6-foot-5 junior.
Freshman Maisy Miller added 12 points, three rebounds, and a pair of steals, while Gerber finished with 10 points and nine rebounds for TA, which has won six of its last seven to improve to 14-4 overall and 4-1 in the Valley District.
Sophomore Wren Wheeler led the Gobblers, who have lost three of their last four, with 11 points, and Gingerich added eight.
"We really wanted to get up and down the floor, get Raevin out, whether it was foul trouble or being tired, and get a smaller lineup on the floor," Broadway head coach Jeremy Fulk said of his game plan. "We did that, but then we missed some shots.'
TA is on the road Monday at William Monroe, while Broadway (10-9, 2-4 Valley) heads to Staunton on Tuesday.
"I'm proud of our girls and the effort they gave," Fulk said. "We don't like to lose but [TA] is a good team that is well-coached."
Turner Ashby 9 12 9 16 — 46
Broadway 7 5 11 9 — 32
TURNER ASHBY (46) — Simmers 0 2-2 2, Gerber 5 0-0 10, Bowen 1 0-0 3, Whetzel 2 1-2 5, Smith 0 1-2 1, Miller 5 1-2 12, Washington 5 3-7 13. Totals 18 8-15 46
BROADWAY (32) — Runion 2 0-0 5, Wheeler 3 4-6 11, Wimer 0 1-2 1, Gatesman 0 1-2 1, Gingerich 2 3-3 8, Billmeyer 1 0-2 2, Dingus 2 0-0 4. Totals 10 9-15 32.
3-Point Goals — Turner Ashby 2 (Miller, Bowen), Broadway 3 (Runion, Wheeler, Gingerich).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.