FISHERSVILLE — Playing through cramps on a muggy evening in a unique atmosphere and with some odd setbacks hitting his team early, Scott Turner watched with patience.
Maybe a year ago, the Turner Ashby head coach would have had a bit more fear or panic.
But with a squad loaded with talented veterans who have proven they are dedicated to the game, he witnessed his team stay cool, calm and collected en route to a second-half rout.
“I liked our kids’ response,” Turner said about his team’s 51-22 victory over Fort Defiance in Week 1. “It was a little crazy early there, and some things didn’t go our way. We made some mistakes, and that’s a credit to Fort. They had a really nice game plan there and executed it. But our kids dusted themselves off, got back up, and kept working. That’s probably the biggest [takeaway]. Our response to some adversity was solid.”
This week, though, there’s no doubt the Knights will need a much better start on the road.
In fact, when Turner Ashby faces Wilson Memorial on Friday at 7 p.m. in Fishersville, it will be facing a squad that scored 41 first-quarter points en route to a 55-8 win last week.
“They’re as disciplined of a football team as I’ve seen,” Turner said. “They do what they do, and do it really well. They’re sound at what they do, and they play hard. They don’t make mistakes. They’re just a really sound football team. They’re going to run the football, so we’ll have to be able to stop the run. That’s what they want to do, and we have to stop it.”
The Green Hornets are in their first season under head coach Ryan Byrd, a Fort Defiance and Emory & Henry alum who most recently was the defensive coordinator at FDHS.
That gives Byrd some familiarity with the Knights, who are a longtime non-district rival of the Indians, and the first-year WMHS head coach knows how dangerous his opponent is.
“They have confidence,” Byrd said. “That group has been together for a long time, been in Coach Turner’s system for two years. You can just see on film the confidence they have, and they continue to grow. Seeing the team this year compared to last year’s is almost day and night. Coach Turner has done a great job with those guys. They’re just like us. They have an end goal. We want to be the best we possibly can, and I know they are as well.”
Against the Indians last week, it was all the big names coming up strong for Turner Ashby as quarterback Micah Shank went 10-of-18 passing for 196 yards and four touchdowns while also rushing for 103 yards on 13 carries. Micah Matthews, the junior Division I recruit, also had five receptions for 103 yards and a score, and Beau Baylor had 56 yards rushing.
But players like Gage Kelley, Calvin Young, and Joey Amlacher also stepped up, showcasing all the reasons the Knights have an offense capable of doing special things this season.
“It’s a great problem to have,” Turner said. “We have a lot of guys that have worked incredibly hard and they’re dedicated. They know when their number gets called, they want to make a play. They’re good kids who work hard. When the ball is coming, they know to make a play. They’re doing what they have to do. We’re happy with those guys.”
Turner Ashby has no problem spreading it out, and the skill guys deservedly get plenty of attention, but the offensive line has been as important — if not more — to its success.
Senior left tackle Brandon Pettit, junior left guard Cohen McDorman, senior center Logan Randall, junior right guard Micah Mason, and senior right tackle Greyson Huffman make up a five-man unit that is not only experienced but plays with a unique tenacity on the field.
“Those are our guys, man,” Turner said. “We lean on them heavy and they always respond.”
While TA’s strong second half helped it pull away in Week 1, it was the start for Wilson that grabbed attention, as it scored on the opening kickoff to start a 41-point opening frame.
Brayden Tyree, the WMHS senior running back, tied a career-high with four touchdowns.
“Everybody was locked in,” Byrd said. “Everybody was prepared. It was good to see the older guys supporting and cheering on the younger ones. That was a big thing for me.”
Both the Knights and Green Hornets are Region 3C teams who could see each other again in the postseason, but both are coming off very different wins to open up their season.
Regardless, both coaches have turned the page and are focused on the next opponent.
And there’s no doubt this week’s winner will need a complete effort to get the job done.
“They know we’re playing a great high school football team,” Byrd said. “They know what we need to do to be successful. Last week is last week. This is a new one. We can’t look in the past. We have to keep moving forward to reach our end goal.”
