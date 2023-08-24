FORT DEFIANCE — There were a few dark circles under some eyes and a couple of yawns as players finally headed up the field following an early practice session on Tuesday in Bridgewater, but the energy around the Turner Ashby practice field certainly wasn’t lacking.
Despite practicing until nearly 8 p.m. the night before due to high temperatures, the Knights turned around and practiced at 8 a.m. the following morning — less than 12 hours later.
Although a challenge, TA players embraced it, which pleased head coach Scott Turner.
“That’s a credit to them,” Turner said. “It’s pretty rare. It’s a credit to all of these kids.”
The Knights travel to Alumni Field on Friday to take on non-district rival Fort Defiance.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and is a rematch of a thrilling season opener from a year ago.
“We’ve been pretty fired up for Fort,” Knights quarterback Micah Shank said. “We’ve been waiting all summer, but we’ve been focused on ourselves. We want to bring our best stuff.”
Turner Ashby, which won the Valley District for a second straight season last year and reached the Region 3C semifinals, defeated the Indians 30-16 in last year’s first game.
But while the Knights maintained a solid, winning season throughout the rest of the year, a young Fort squad went through some ups and downs and ultimately struggled late.
“It’s about finishing,” Fort Defiance veteran head coach Dan Rolfe said about what held his team back in 2022. “Part of that was inexperience — you’re still learning to play the game. Now that they know, it’s about, ‘How can we finish?’ Can we finish the last four minutes of a game? Can we get off the field when we need to? We need to find that last punch.”
The Indians have been young for several years now, but they’re no longer inexperienced.
Trey Miller, a junior, is in his third season under center for Fort, while players like Talyn Armentrout, Bradley Hebb, and Landon Barb are also talented veterans with confidence.
“We expect to win more games,” Miller said. “We feel like we need to take the next step.”
Compared to the previous two seasons, Rolfe said the experience has been evident.
Instead of needing to slow things down and methodically go through various drills and exercises with players, he said most of the squad comes into practice ready and prepared.
“It’s made camp a whole lot easier,” Rolfe said. “You’re not starting from scratch. We were able to speed up the process a little bit and maybe get a bit further ahead than where we typically are. It’s almost like we can go on autopilot now. It has made it so much easier.”
For the Knights, however, the feel has been a bit different around preseason training camp.
While Fort is looking to take that next step, TA already has and wants to build off of it.
“I feel like it’s great,” Knights receiver Micah Matthews said. “I love having that expectation for us. I think our biggest battles would be our own game, how we play, and what we bring to the table. If we can do our job, I think everybody’s going to see what we can do.”
Turner, in his second year coaching his alma mater, is aware of the noise around his team.
With a loaded senior class and several legitimate college recruits, TA looks strong.
“There is some expectation — not put on by us, but from outside factors,” Turner said. “We’re just focused on what we can do to get better. The expectation is the expectation, but our expectation is we get better each day. If that continues to work, we’ll have a good season. We let the noise be the noise, but we focus on us as much as we can. I know they hear it. It’s hard not to. But our focus is on this week, and that’s to beat Fort Defiance.”
Leading up to the opener, both teams have been focused on themselves, they insisted.
For the Indians, this season is about finishing games and taking a step toward the playoffs.
For Turner Ashby, there are big-time goals in the back of each and every player’s mind.
“It’s a bit of a rivalry,” Fort lineman Garrett Barone said. “I’m really excited. They’re a good team, and we’re a pretty good team now. We’ll see. I’m excited to see what happens.”
As players walked off the practice field in Bridgewater on Tuesday, exhaustion was evident.
But those late nights and long mornings come from a desire to do big things this season.
And with the season now set to get started, the TA players are eager to see it all pay off.
“We’re in a good place,” TA senior Brandon Pett said. “We’re excited. We’re stoked.”
