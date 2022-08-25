As veteran Fort Defiance head football coach Dan Rolfe sat down and put on the film of Turner Aahby, the list of things that stood out quickly grew.
“The first thing that jumped at me when I watched them on film was their size," Rolfe said. "They are big. They really get after you on defense and I've been really impressed with their offense and how they are executing this early in the season. Other than their size, they have a tough running back who doesn't go down easily and their receivers can make plays."
The Knights host the Indians tonight at 7 p.m. in Bridgewater in a non-district battle of two former Valley District rivals and it is an intriguing contest.
And for as much as Rolfe was impressed with the TA line, its stingy defense that helped the team win a district title a year ago and the playmaking receivers that have emerged, it was another player that arguably stood out the most.
"To top it all off, the quarterback is electric," Rolfe said. "He has the ability to beat you with his arm and his feet, which might make him the most dangerous person on the field.”
The player Rolfe was referring to is junior Micah Shank, a speedy and athletic player that saw time as a running back and linebacker a season ago.
With his move under center, the Knights suddenly have a dynamic option in the backfield that is able to make plays for the team in a variety of ways.
“Kids are working hard and getting better each day," said Turner Ashby first-year head coach Scott Turner, a TAHS alum. "We have shown a lot of improvement on both sides of the ball since starting our first day of camp.”
Turner Ashby is coming off a relatively strong season a year ago in which it won the Valley District championship for the first time since 2001. But the Knights also have some motivation have after getting ousted by rival Broadway in the opening round of the Region 3C playoffs at home.
But for Fort, the fuel for this season came a little easier after a 1-9 campaign.
The Indians were young last year, dealing with growing pains that came from inexperience and youth at a number of important positions on the field.
But with a bit more experience this year, Fort is hoping for slight improvement.
“The thing I like the most about this group is their willingness to compete," Rolfe said. "I felt like in both scrimmages, the kids really got after it. We made mistakes, but they were mistakes that could be fixed.”
Like TA, the Indians have a playmaker at quarterback in sophomore Trey Miller, who made a splash last year as a dual-threat option as a freshman.
“Coach Rolfe does a great job," Turner said. "The kids play hard every play. The QB is a playmaker and has the ability to change the game on any play.”
Last year, the Knights cruised to a rout of Fort in their season opener but went through an up-and-down year after that ended in disappointment
This year, Turner is hopeful a good start can propel the team to better results.
“Hang our hat on our guys upfront on both sides of the ball," Turner said.
When Rolfe looks at the TA roster, he know his team has its hands full.
From size to sound fundamentals and a playmaking quarterback, the Knights have a roster that the veteran Fort coach knows can give a team fits.
“Consistency is going to be the biggest test," Rolfe said. "Will we be able to hold up to their size? And lastly, can we stop them from making the big plays? If we can do those things and take care of the football, good things are going to happen.”
