LYNCHBURG — After putting up a strong fight early, the firepower of Liberty Christian Academy was simply too much to overcome.
No. 5 Turner Ashby struggled to find much success against the top-seeded Bulldogs and fell 50-19 in the Region 3C football semifinals at Liberty University’s Williams Stadium on Saturday.
“That’s a really good football team over there,” TA first-year head coach Scott Turner said. “I can’t be prouder of this group over here. They fought for 48 minutes and the senior class has left a winning tradition here in this program. Our underclassmen will learn from it. They’re pretty tough kids.”
LCA, which features multiple Division I prospects on its roster, led wire to wire and looked stout throughout.
After the Bulldogs went up 7-0 just a few minutes into the game, the Knights responded quickly as quarterback Micah Shank found wide receiver Micah Matthews for a 75-yard touchdown pass on their first drive of the game.
Unfortunately for TA, that would be the closest the game was all night.
“We came in feeling pretty confident, as we should,” Matthews said. “Just came up short, it happens. I think we fought hard. I think we did everything we could as a team. [We’ll] prepare next year, be back here hopefully and fight a better fight.”
LCA would proceed to put up 23 unanswered points before halftime, ultimately drowning out any chance the Knights had at hanging close.
“It’s a tough way to end your season, but only one team’s happy at the end,” Turner said.
The Knights (9-3) never stopped fighting, however, as Matthews and Shank were bright spots in their performance. They connected on two more touchdown passes in the third quarter — one for 75 yards and the other for 32.
Matthews said fighting until the last whistle is something Turner has instilled in them.
“Coming off a tough win against Spotswood, something he said that stuck with us is, ‘We just got to keep mauling people until the very end,’” Matthews said. “That’s what we stuck with the whole season. I think it’s really important, not just for football, but for all in life to just keep going. I think he’s done a great job of teaching us that and keeping us men on and off the field.”
Despite never quitting, the Bulldogs kept their foot on the gas and racked up 20 points in the second half to coast to the win.
In the postgame huddle, Turner told his team he was proud of them and in a couple days, they’ll be able to realize how great of a season they’ve had and how much fun it was.
“It’s a bunch of great kids,” Turner said. “They work really hard, all the credit goes to them and these assistant coaches we have. They bought in, they put their head down and they came to work every day. That’s all you can ask for.”
Turner Ashby’s season is over, but the program has a lot to be happy about. They tallied nine wins this season, won the Valley District title for a second consecutive year and made it to the second round of the playoffs.
To sum up the season, Turner continued to express how proud he was of his team.
“They’re fighters, they fight,” Turner said. “They showed tonight that they fight. Next year, we got a group coming back that I think is going to learn a lot from what we went through this year and they’re going to be ready to go.”
Turner Ashby 6 0 13 0 — 19
Liberty Christian 13 17 13 7 — 50
First Quarter
LCA — Nesselrotte 28 pass from Borchers (Pettit kick), 8:56
TA — Matthews 75 pass from Shank (kick missed), 7:50
LCA — Clinton 7 pass from Borchers (kick missed), 2:50
Second Quarter
LCA — Moon 9 run (Pettit kick), 8:12
LCA — Moon 5 run (Pettit kick), 3:01
LCA — Pettit 28 field goal, 0:02
Third Quarter
LCA — Burnett 6 pass from Borchers (Pettit kick), 6:50
TA — Matthews 75 pass from Shank (two-point conversion no good), 5:57
LCA — Skates 30 pass from Borchers (kick missed), 3:44
TA — Matthews 32 pass from Shank (Miller kick), 1:22
Fourth Quarter
LCA — Moon 8 run (Pettit kick), 3:31
