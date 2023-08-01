One of the Valley District’s newest members immediately made a splash on Monday.
With six golfers all shooting below 90 for the day, William Monroe shot 321 as a team to win the first Valley District golf match of the season at Heritage Oaks Golf Course in Harrisonburg.
Timmy Guertin’s seven-over-par 77 led the way for the Green Dragons, who come over to the Valley District this season from the Jefferson, while Carter Knick (80) and Christopher Salyers (81) impressed.
Rockbridge County standout junior Andrew McCoy shot a six-over-par 76 to earn medalist honors.
As a team, Turner Ashby looked much improved from a year ago, finishing second with a 343 team score.
Ryan Hutchinson, the defending Valley District champion who is now a junior, led the way with an 81 for the Knights and was followed by freshman Asa Fulk’s 84 and senior Jacob Alderfer with an 86. Aidan Johnston, a sophomore, was also solid for TA with a 92, which was the fourth-best score for the team.
Spotswood was right behind the Knights, shooting a 344 as a team, led by junior Jackson Baugher’s 83, while sophomore Casen Chandler shot an 84, senior Finn Rhodes shot an 88, and junior Jackson Moyer carded an 89. SHS junior Nathan Lees (90) and sophomore Amaday Mozheyko (95) were also solid.
The Wildcats, led by McCoy, placed fourth as a team, with Jack Jensen’s 82 and Harrison Tanner’s 90 also highlighting the team's performance. Rockbridge finished with a team score of 356 for the day.
East Rockingham (403) and Broadway (411) finished fifth and sixth, respectively, as a team.
For the Eagles, sophomore star Camden Clem shot an 81 to lead the way, while Cannon Good had a 94. Tanner Fulk, a junior, impressed for the Gobblers by shooting a 14-over-par 84 to open his season.
Harrisonburg did not have enough golfers to post a team score, with several golfers out of town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.