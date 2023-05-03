BROADWAY — After a two-game skid a week ago, Turner Ashby is trending in the right direction again, following a pair of wins in as many days to open up a busy week.
The Knights evened the season series with Valley District rival Broadway, making plays when it counted most for a 5-2 victory on Tuesday at BHS in prep baseball action.
TA first-year head coach Daniel Bowman said he was happy with his team’s fight throughout the game and felt they made enough plays to come away victorious.
“Our guys just competed all night,” Bowman said. “Tyler Hill threw exceptionally for us, [Caden] Swartley came in and closed the door, and we made some plays defensively when we had to. Not as clean as I would’ve liked, but we made enough plays to win.”
The sophomore Hill’s outing is coming off junior pitcher Clay Guyer’s complete game Monday in Turner Ashby’s 8-3 non-district route of Fort Defiance. It was two solid days of pitching, and it’s a theme Bowman has seen throughout the season.
“For Clay and Hill, that’s what they’ve done for us all year,” Bowman said. “They’ve kept us in every game that they’ve pitched, and you can’t ask for anymore out of those guys. They throw a lot of strikes [and] they don’t give up a lot of free bases. As long as we play the glove behind them, we’re going to have a chance.”
Hill threw nearly the complete game, tossing six innings and allowing only two runs. The sophomore said they focused on the small things against Broadway this time, which he felt may have cost them in the first encounter at Ray Heatwole Field last month.
“Last time we played them, it was a little bit off,” Hill said. “We focused on the little things, [like] making plays where plays needed to be made, getting hits in big moments, and we didn’t leave very many runners on base.”
Hill said Tuesday’s road win was a solid one all-around, noting they attacked fastballs early in pitch counts and the defense avoided any errors.
“I think everything was well-put together,” Hill said. “As a team, we came together and made things happen.”
Swartley, a senior, played a huge role in Tuesday’s win as well, with three RBIs and tossing an inning of relief in the seventh. After dropping the first game, Swartley said they knew what they needed to do to even the score against their county rival.
“[We] put the ball in play [and] we threw a lot of strikes,” Swartley said. “Tyler Hill did a great job, you can’t ask for much more than that.”
Senior shortstop Grayson Smith and junior designated hitter Brandon Pettit drove in the other two runs for Turner Ashby. Seniors first baseman Isaac Wouters and left fielder Eli Hall, a senior, notched two hits each for Broadway. Hunter Deavers, another senior, took the loss for the Gobblers after tossing 4.1 innings and striking out two.
Broadway first-year head coach George Laase said Turner Ashby had a great approach at the plate by getting on base by any means, whether it was hits or walks. He credited Bowman and the TA coaching staff for preparing their guys for Tuesday.
“That’s going to determine what’s the difference between winning and losing,” Laase said about the differences between the two meetings. “[Tuesday], TA played well. They ran the bases well, they’re very patient hitters, and it gave them extra opportunities.”
The Gobblers (11-6, 4-2 Valley) travel to Fluvanna County for non-district play Saturday, while the Knights (12-5, 3-2 Valley) host Harrisonburg on Friday in district action.
The Knights have to win out to claim the Valley District title, and thus far, they’re off to a good start. Bowman feels his team continues to improve every game this season.
“We’ve been able to learn from those losses and get better each time we show up to the ballpark,” Bowman said. “We’re hoping to continue this momentum into Friday against Harrisonburg, and we’ll just keep plugging along.”
