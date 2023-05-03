BROADWAY — The writing was on the wall for Turner Ashby’s perfect run to come to an end, trailing significantly late against a Rockingham County rival on the road.
Yet, the Knights proved once again why they’re one of the best teams in the state.
Down by five entering the sixth inning, Turner Ashby rallied by mounting six runs and clamping down defensively to complete the comeback win over Broadway, which played TA closer than anyone else has, on Tuesday in a Valley District softball thriller at BHS.
TA head coach Clint Curry said Tuesday was his team’s worst performance of the season, but they found a way to win, which ultimately left him happy.
“We had an off day, but good teams find a way to come back and win,” said Curry, whose team has now won 17 straight games to open the season. “That’s what we did. We didn't quit, we grinded, and we kept going. It got down to late in the game, and I could see that the girls wanted it. They wanted it, and they just kept fighting back.”
Standout junior shortstop Kendall Simmers played a big part in the late-game rally. The college recruit smacked a two-run homer in the fifth inning for TA’s first runs of the game. In the sixth inning, Simmers slammed one to left field and forced a BHS outfielder into an error — allowing Reaghan Warner, the standout sophomore outfielder, to come home for what was ultimately the game-winning run.
Simmers described Tuesday’s game as crazy, where they did some uncharacteristic things at the plate. Their mentality was to keep chipping away, and overcoming the deficit was “extremely” special, especially against a rival like the Gobblers.
“We got put in that situation,” Simmers said. “They came out early and punched us in the mouth. We had to respond the way we knew how. We had to play TA softball. It ended up being a little later than we liked, but we ended up working it out.”
As Tuesday showed, the Knights know they’re always in contention to win, no matter their situation. That’s why the team has a legitimate shot at a postseason run.
“We’re gritty,” Simmers said with a smile after the win. “We’re here to play every game, and through all seven innings, we preach that we’re never out of a game — ever — because we can put up six runs in an inning, so we’re never out of a game.”
Junior first baseman Harleigh Propst, who is also having a big year, doubled in the fourth inning and scored in the sixth inning off an RBI single from sophomore Natalie Wisman. Propst felt their late push came from knowing they were on a time crunch.
“We had three innings to get up six [or] seven runs,” Propst said after the victory on Tuesday. “Any way to get on base was the mindset, the mentality. We could tell [Broadway standout freshman pitcher Lilah Deavers] was slowing up, we were losing gas, and it was just [about] whoever sticks it out the longest.”
Propst said a comeback is a special way to win, but they’ll keep it in the back of their heads moving forward, as they don’t want to have to work back from a deficit.
“Now we know not to go back to that mindset where we’re going through the motions and everything,” Propst said. “It’s definitely a learning experience.”
Warner, the center fielder, nabbed a two-run triple in the sixth to tie the game. Freshman standout Kaydence Williams and senior Eva Ochoa contributed an RBI each in the sixth as well, adding to the well-balanced offensive attack for Turner Ashby.
Junior pitcher Lily Moyers tossed 4.2 innings and struck out four, while Wisman closed it out in the circle for TA. Deavers fanned 10 strikeouts in 103 total pitches, while Savannah Janzen tossed 1.1 innings of relief for Broadway in the setback.
Sophomore third baseman Emma Morris slammed a three-run homer in the bottom of the first for Broadway. Sophomore catcher Ashlyn Spitzer and standout junior center fielder Jasmine Gett tallied two hits each for Broadway at the plate, while sophomore shortstop Brooklyn Spitzer drove in two runs to lead the team in the loss.
Despite falling in the late innings, Broadway head coach Becky Cantrell was proud of her girls in how they played against a team that beat them 10-0 earlier this year. Cantrell said they played their hearts out and took ownership for coaching decisions made late.
“I probably should’ve gone and took out Lilah sooner than I did,” Cantrell said. “There are a couple other things I should’ve done, and I didn’t, and hindsight’s 20/20. … We lost on the scoreboard, but this is a huge victory for us, hands down. We’re only to keep building off this, [and] I’m proud as can be of the kids.”
Cantrell said the first loss to TA humbled them, and since then, their game has improved significantly. She hopes her girls will have more faith in themselves after seeing what they could do against their unbeaten district foe in Tuesday’s loss.
“My philosophy’s always been to be the best, you have to beat the best,” Cantrell said. “[Turner Ashby] is hands down the best, and we were able to do some things. When we played them [in Bridgewater], we had two hits. We had 10 [Tuesday]. It’s a loss on the scoreboard, but in my book, it’s a victory.”
The Gobblers (11-5, 3-2 Valley) travel to Fluvanna County on Saturday for non-district play, while the Knights (17-0, 5-0 Valley) host Harrisonburg on Friday in district action.
The undefeated season continues for Turner Ashby, but Curry said it would be a long next few days of practice as they have a lot to work on. While he took nothing away from Broadway, Curry sensed that “off day” for his team was coming at some point.
Luckily for the Knights, that day is behind them.
“Broadway’s a great team [and] they’ve got good pitchers,” Curry said. “I’m glad we got this game out of the way, because I knew that sooner or later, we were going to have a game like that. Hopefully we got it out of the way, hopefully it was a learning experience for our girls, and we can adjust and refocus.”
