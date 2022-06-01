BRIDGEWATER — Turner Ashby senior Taylor Adams put it best.
“Never count [Turner Ashby softball] out,” the catcher said with a smile.
Hosting the Region 3C semifinal Wednesday, the third-seeded Knights were in prime shape to clinch a Virginia High School League Class 3 state tournament berth with a win and advance to a regional title game.
But the home team was held off the board for five straight innings against sixth-seeded Brookville before using a nine-run sixth inning to earn a 9-3 victory in Bridgewater.
“I told the girls, ‘Listen, ladies, I believe in you, we got this,” Knights coach Clint Curry said. “We have worked to doggone hard to just end like this. I believe in you, we're going to make the adjustments we need to make. I mean, next thing I know, we executed three or four at-bats there and things just started rolling.”
The huge inning was powered by Adams and sophomore Harleigh Propst. Adams hit a two-run triple to tie and give the Knights the lead. Then, with the bases loaded and only one out on the board, Propst looked to her team.
“When I had two strikes on me, I was losing hope,” Propst said. “Then I looked over to my team, and I was like, for the team, this is for them. And you know, [Bee’s pitcher Destiney Halloway] loves the change-up on the zone, and I went for it.”
Propst doubled, sending two more runners home and putting a game that once favored Brookville back into Turner Ashby’s hands, sending them to another state tournament.
Last season the Knights missed the state tournament, falling in regionals in the shortened season due to COVID-19.
This year, Turner Ashby is back and Adams described it as a weight lifted off her shoulders.
“We've worked our butts off for this,” Adams said. “It's awesome. We deserve it. We've worked our butts off.”
Through the sixth inning, it took the entire team to get it done and get the victory. Turner Ashby is balanced through the lineup with seniors, juniors and sophomores. Curry said that before the sixth, the seniors took charge and told the team to make adjustments.
But it took everyone to score and Curry emphasized how important the whole team producing is at this time of year.
“I believe in these girls,” Curry said. “All the way through work we got in the lineup. I believe in each and every one of [the girls] can do it. You know, we got good talent here. All pitchers keep us in the game.”
Following the quarterfinal win Monday, Curry said how he needed his offense to score later in games and not just at the start.
On Wednesday, his group did that, making adjustments and getting past the Bees in the sixth.
The head coach called it a stepping stone as the Knights get ready for the Region 3C championship at top-seeded Fort Defiance on Thursday.
“We never quit,” Curry said. “[The seniors] said ‘Listen, ladies, we've worked too hard for this. We need to get it done.’ And that's what happened.”
For Propst, she’s proud of how everyone in the lineup hit and how her team made adjustments. The sophomore said she learned how to come up big in the game and what it takes to make it far in postseason softball.
“When we get, when we see pitches that are in our zone that we really need to go for it,” Propst said. “We have to just go for it and lay everything out on the line every single game and that's what we did today.”
Turner Ashby (19-3) jumped up and down in a huddle after pitcher Lily Moyers got the strikeout to end it. There was screaming, yelling and excitement and the Knights ran over to the student section that came out Wednesday to watch them play. Smiles on all of their faces.
But postgame, Curry said he knew from the start of the season that this was a state-contending group and that this win proved it.
“I knew from the start with this team, that if we could pull it together I knew from the start that we could get it done,” Curry said. “You know, it was just a matter of us believing in ourselves.”
Brookville 002 010 0 — 3 8 1
Turner Ashby 000 009 x — 9 8 0
Calloway, Hall (6) and Hudson. Lambert, Moyers (5) and Adams. W — Moyers. L — Calloway.
