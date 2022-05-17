PENN LAIRD — Turner Ashby softball checked off one box on its list of goals for the 2022 season on Tuesday in Penn Laird.
That box was winning the Valley District title.
“It means everything to us,” Knights sophomore Kendall Simmers said. “That was our goal from day one. We just tried to take it one game at a time to get here and it feels great that all of our hard work paid off.”
Holding up the trophy and smiling for pictures postgame, the Knights were covered head to toe in dirt and sweat. Battling Spotswood in the regular-season finale for both squads, it took the entire group to win the title outright.
Battling back after going down deep in the fourth, the Knights defeated the Trailblazers 10-4 to finish league play unbeaten.
Through their remarkable league run, TA swept the season series and learned how to battle through adversity in the process.
“I'm not the coach who makes any excuses, but it was probably one of our worst starts we've had all year,” Knights coach Clint Curry said. “We took care of business, we stepped up when we needed to. And I'm proud.”
It was an entire effort to win and Curry credited his seniors with the timely hits and leadership to mount the comeback and once the Knights started scoring, the offense came in waves.
Curry said the win told him what he already knew about Turner Ashby — that the Knights have a lot of fire.
“They got to never-quit attitude,” Curry said. “They know they know what it takes and know the adjustments they need to make.”
Those adjustments came slower than Curry said he would’ve liked but facing off with Spotswood’s Taelor Ware takes some getting used to.
In the last meeting between the two Valley District rivals less than a week ago, Ware came into the game and shut out the Knights. The same happened through the first four innings Tuesday.
But the grit and gut that Curry talked about postgame got his team through it and when they broke out, the Knights scored 10 straight runs.
“We're a scrappy team,” Simmers said. “We're gonna earn everything we get. Even if it's getting hit by a pitch or taking a walk, it doesn't matter.”
Curry compared this TA team to the one he coached in 2019 as far as the group’s attitude. The seniors on the Knights roster now were freshmen when the 2019 group made it to the state tournament.
Those seniors now demonstrate how to battle back and teach the younger Knights what to play for.
“They've picked us up when we're down,” sophomore Harleigh Propst said. Propst said she wasn’t feeling her best coming into the showdown in Penn Laird but stepped up after watching those around her do it — she ended with two doubles and a triple.
Turner Ashby played the small ball in the comeback win, testing the Blazer's defense on all levels. But a few misplays here and there by Spotswood got Knights runners on base and TA was able to score runs.
In the sixth, Simmers hit a three-run home run to put TA up 8-5. From there, everyone in the lineup got swinging and put Spotswood away.
The Blazers (15-5, 6-2 Valley) didn’t go down without a fight, though, and tested the Knights. Spotswood used infield singles to move runners around the bases and forced TA starting pitcher Lily Moyers to get out of jams. Curry said Spotswood plays tough, but he’s happy with how the Knights adjusted.
Now heading into the postseason, both teams wait to see who they play next. For Turner Ashby (17-3, 8-0 Valley), it’s about using the next week of practice time to prepare for a long run.
“I'm gonna be honest, we are never where we want to be,” Curry said. “I'm never satisfied because we're striving to get better each and every day. That's our motto. That's the TA Knights motto. You can be happy, never satisfied.”
Turner Ashby 000 035 2 — 10 12 1
Spotswood 100 300 0 — 4 9 1
Moyers, Lambert and Warner. Ware, Rodriguez and Bentley. W — Moyers. L — Ware. HR — TA: Simmers, sixth inning, two on.
