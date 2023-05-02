FORT DEFIANCE — Turner Ashby picked up another dominant softball win on Monday.
And at this point, it’s becoming a theme.
The Knights jumped ahead early and kept their foot on the gas, stomping out non-district opponent Fort Defiance 11-1 in five innings on Monday at FDHS — sweeping the season series against them and remaining unbeaten on the year.
TA head coach Clint Curry said that any time they play as well as they did on a Monday, he’s happy with the effort because he feels his team tends to be “sluggish” when they hit the field on Mondays.
They were anything but that against Fort.
“It kind of worried me a little bit,” Curry said. “I didn’t know how they were going to respond. Fort’s well-coached and [Indians senior standout Abigail Campbell’s] a good pitcher. She can make it tough on you, but we made good adjustments, stayed focused, and the girls are hungry. They’re really hungry. They know they’ve got something good going.”
Curry can’t ask for more than what his team is providing. He was impressed by junior pitcher Haley Lambert’s outing, who tossed a complete game and allowed just a single hit. Curry was also pleased with the overall team effort on both sides.
“[Lambert] did a great job [Monday],” Curry said. “Once again, our defense was there. We played great defense, and as the season goes, we’re swinging it better. Hopefully we can keep it rolling, and we’re going to take it one day at a time, one game at a time. That’s all we can do, is try to play quality TA softball.”
Turner Ashby junior shortstop Kendall Simmers didn’t waste any time getting her team on the board as she slammed a two-run homer in the game’s second at-bat. The junior said she knows the importance of leading early in a game.
“It’s what we preach all the time,” Simmers said. “If we get ahead early, it puts pressure on the other team instead of pressure on us. Getting ahead early is a big emphasis for us.”
It didn’t take long for the Knights to add to that early lead, either, as sophomore center fielder Reaghan Warner later drilled a three-run bomb out of the park in the second inning to extend it.
Warner’s goal Monday was to show aggression at the plate, and it paid off in a big way.
“We knew [Campbell’s] a good pitcher,” Warner said. “We knew what she was going to throw, and we were just adjusting with that and being aggressive, staying aggressive, knowing what counts you’re in, [and] knowing what pitches you hit best.”
Freshman right fielder Kaydence Williams led the Knights with three hits and an RBI, while Williams, sophomore catcher Elyanna Rogers, and junior first baseman Harleigh Propst each slammed a double. Warner said they practiced a lot last week in preparation for this week’s three-game stretch.
“We just needed to come prepared,” Warner said. “We know Mondays are tough because you don’t have practice before that, but we worked hard this past week and we knew what we had coming up.”
Simmers said they’re always happy to put the game away in five innings, and with a busy week ahead, it was vital to start it off with a bang.
“Especially playing back-to-back, it gets tough to not have practice to prepare,” Simmers said. “Having this game to get ready was a really important thing for us.”
The Indians have turned their season around recently, but their recent surge wasn’t enough to knock off Turner Ashby. Campbell took the loss for Fort Defiance after four innings pitched, while freshman Aiden Murphy pitched an inning of relief.
FD head coach Todd Wood said they needed to hit better and make defensive plays if they wanted a shot at a different result Monday.
“We were popping everything up [and] wasn’t making adjustments,” Wood said. “[Turner Ashby] is good, they’re a very good team. … We just have to keep going, keep trying to come back and give it all we’ve got.”
The Indians (8-7) host Wilson Memorial next Tuesday in Shenandoah District action, while the Knights (16-0) traveled to Broadway on Tuesday for a big-time county rivalry game and host Harrisonburg on Friday in Valley District play.
Turner Ashby is closing in on an unbeaten regular season, and Curry couldn’t be more enthused.
He said their goal every game is to try and win every inning, and he knows that their fortune could change against any team.
“I’m happy with the girls,” Curry said. “Things are going good for us, but it could change [Tuesday]. We’re going to see two good pitchers [Tuesday], but they’re up for the challenge. We’ll go there, try to play our game, and see what happens.”
Turner Ashby 231 50x x — 11 9 1
Fort Defiance 001 00x x — 1 1 3
H. Lambert and Rogers. Campbell, Murphy (5) and T. Lambert. W — H. Lambert. L — Campbell. HR — TA: Simmers, first inning, one on. Warner, second inning, two on. 2B — TA: Rogers, Williams, Propst. TB — TA: Warner 5, Simmers 4, Williams 4, Rogers 2, Propst 2, Moyers 1. FD: Brown 1. HBP — TA: Rogers, Moyers, Nazelrod. SB — TA: Rogers, Ochoa, Williams, Warner. FD: Tomlin. E — TA: Simmers. FD: Knott, Tomlin, Lambert.
