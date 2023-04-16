BRIDGEWATER — In a battle of two of the best in the Shenandoah Valley, Turner Ashby put on a dominating performance.
The strong arms of Broadway didn’t phase the Knights, as they coasted to a 10-0 victory on Friday in Valley District softball action.
The Knights remained undefeated and looked better than ever, but head coach Clint Curry reminded his girls that if they wore a uniform, they could be beaten.
Curry said they never overlooked Broadway, and his girls were ready for the challenge.
“We don’t try to do anything special, we just try to play the game,” Curry said. “I can honestly say, our girls don’t get intimidated. They love the challenge, they love good pitching. I got a special group.”
Center field standout Reaghan Warner ended the game when she slammed a three-run homer in the bottom of the fifth. Warner said they’d faced a lot of good pitchers throughout the year and felt it all built to Friday.
“We knew they were going to be good pitchers,” Warner said. “We had to be selective and hit what we wanted to hit.”
Warner had three RBIs off one homer, while Lily Moyers drove in two RBIs off a double.
Kaydence Williams scored three runs and tallied a hit on Friday. Williams was proud of her team’s ability to put the bat to the ball and get runners on base.
“We knew the pitchers were going to throw high and away, because we like to swing at those sometimes,” Williams said. “We knew we were going to face better pitchers than we have.”
The Turner Ashby pitching staff was also in business Friday, only allowing two hits. Natalie Wisman tossed five innings and struck out five, while Moyers threw the last inning and notched a strikeout.
Emma Morris tossed two innings for Broadway, followed by Lilah Deavers, who threw 2.2 innings and fanned four strikeouts.
It wasn’t the day the Gobblers were looking for, but head coach Becky Cantrell told his girls not to leave Bridgewater with frowns on their faces.
“This was a good humbling experience,” Cantrell said. “We did some things well, but there are some things we can clean up. I’m not disappointed in the kids, I’m disappointed in the loss. I think how we respond to this is going to show the character these kids have.”
Cantrell said the scoreboard shouldn’t reflect how they performed, and the loss will be a learning experience for them moving forward.
The Gobblers travel to Harrisonburg for Valley District action on Friday, while the Knights face Harrisonburg on Tuesday in district play.
With so much success, looking ahead for what’s to come is easy. For Curry, he knows his team takes it step-by-step.
“We talk constantly about never looking ahead and taking one game at a time,” Curry said. “We’ll go get ready to play ball our next game, and when that’s over, we’ll focus on the next. That’s what we do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.