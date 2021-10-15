PENN LAIRD —Turner Ashby’s been hot, no question about it.
The Knights entered their matchup with Spotswood on Friday following their double-overtime victory over Broadway last week, and playing their best football of the fall behind an electric offense and stout defense.
And the meeting with the Trailblazers was no different as Turner Ashby cruised to a 43-0 Valley District victory over Spotswood at SHS.
“I don’t think we played very well,” Spotswood coach Dale Shifflett said. “[Turner Ashby] made the plays.”
Turner Ashby’s senior quarterback Cole Hoover threw a dime to junior wide receiver Antonio Fornadel in the third quarter for a touchdown. The Knights fumbled the subsequent extra point snap, but Turner Ashby picked it up and ran it in for two points.
That’s the kind of night the Knights had.
Spotswood’s problem in the past has been giveaways. With players like senior running backs Donald Lubin and Noah Burtner, the Trailblazers have the talent to score, but with the constant turnovers, the offense can be stopped — the same happened against TA on Friday.
“[Turner Ashby] came out ready to play,” Shifflett said. “Defensively, in the first half, I thought that’s the best we’ve played all year.”
Turner Ashby opened the game with two first-quarter touchdowns, and the first half was the senior running back and defensive back Samuel Shickel show.
Hoover found Shickel for a 25-yard touchdown pass for the Knights’ first score. Then, Shickel intercepted SHS freshman quarterback Elliott Brown to set up the Knights again — senior running back Jalin Quintanilla rushed 8 yards into the end zone.
Just as Spotswood found its groove in the second quarter, Turner Ashby’s defense forced yet another punt, and Shickel hauled in his second touchdown pass late in the half. A 44-yard grab from Hoover put the Knights up, 21-0.
Quintanilla found the end zone again in the third quarter after the score by Fornadel, a 25-yard rush that put the Knights up 36-0. With that, the running clock was activated since Turner Ashby was up by 35.
The Trailblazers stayed strong until the end but ultimately couldn’t overcome the many issues on their homecoming night. Freshman tight end Beau Baylor finished out the scoring for the Knights in the fourth quarter with a short rushing touchdown in the waning minutes, making the final 43-0.
Shickel finished with two touchdowns and an interception, and Quintanilla found the end zone twice as well. Fornadel finished with one touchdown.
“[Turner Ashby] played very well,” Shifflett said. “For us to win and be successful we have to run the football.”
Turner Ashby improves to 5-2 and returns home to face Harrisonburg on Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. Spotswood falls to 1-6 and stays at home for its senior night against Waynesboro — same date and time.
